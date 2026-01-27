1938 ALFA ROMEO 8C 2900B WINS THE PENINSULA CLASSICS BEST OF THE BEST AWARD

The Alfa Romeo became eligible for consideration after winning Best of Show at The Amelia in 2025. It received The Peninsula's top honour at an awards ceremony held at The Peninsula Paris on 26 January 2026. The gala event was a glamourous and star-studded affair, featuring appearances by international celebrities including renowned actress Nicole Kidman.

"I am thrilled and deeply honoured to accept The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award," said Deborah Keller on behalf of The Keller Collection, owner of the winning 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B. "This unique vehicle exemplifies the golden era of Italian automotive design and craftsmanship, and every time I see it, I am reminded why such magnificent automobiles deserve to be preserved and celebrated."

Launched in 1937, the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B is regarded as one of the fastest and most exclusive Italian cars of the late 1930s. While most 8C 2900Bs wore Touring coachwork, the winning example boasts a far more personal design. Its original owner, famous Italian racecar driver Giuseppe "Nino" Farina who would become the first official Formula One World Champion in 1950, commissioned a custom body that reflected his family's deep roots in Italian automotive design. The result was the only 8C 2900B ever fitted with Stabilimenti Farina coachwork, which was founded by Nino's father in 1906. Furthermore, the vehicle features styling contributions from Nino's uncle, Battista "Pinin" Farina, one of Italy's most celebrated automotive designers.

When the vehicle was purchased, it was in partially restored condition, with the complete restoration finished in 1995. The 8C was shown at Pebble Beach the same year and then shipped to Europe the following year, where it was displayed at several concours. It also participated in the Monte-Carlo Rally, including a Parade of Elegance, which it won, in front of the Hotel de Paris.

"The winning 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B represents the pinnacle of prewar performance engineering," said Christian Philippsen, co-founder of The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award. "It served as the fastest and most exclusive Italian automobile of its era, and we could not be more thrilled to recognise it as the best of the best."

Following the award ceremony, the winning car will be displayed at Rétromobile, the esteemed Paris-based classic car show, from 28 January to 1 February 2026.

Six other exquisite vehicles competed for the award, including a 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B, a 1954 Ferrari 375 MM, a 1996 Ferrari F50 GT, a 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K Spezial Roadster, a 1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom I and a 1951 Bentley Mark VI Cresta II.

Among the judges for The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2025 were renowned automotive designers, enthusiasts and executives, including sports car racer and builder Gordon Murray, Ford Motor Company executive Henry Ford III, and Italian car designer Fabio Filippini. Joining them were some of the world's most notable classic car enthusiasts and collectors, including acclaimed television host Jay Leno and several international royal figures.

Launched in 2015 by The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award celebrates the preservation and restoration of the world's finest automobiles. Presented by The Peninsula Hotels, whose portfolio of exquisite worldwide properties has epitomised elegant luxury for nearly a century, the award brings together enthusiasts from around the world to admire some of the finest classic cars in history.

About The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award

Through a shared desire to celebrate the best of what defines the automotive world, The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, launched The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award in 2015 with co-founders William E. (Chip) Connor, Bruce Meyer and Christian Philippsen. Each founder shares a common passion and appreciation of fine motor cars, the preservation of their heritage and immaculate restoration projects. The award, sponsored by The Peninsula Hotels , brings together the concours circuits' elite "Best of Show" winners from around the globe, which allows people today to learn and cherish these magnificent pieces of history.

