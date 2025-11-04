WITH TIMELESS TRADITIONS AND JOYFUL CELEBRATIONS, THE PENINSULA WELCOMES GUESTS AROUND THE GLOBE "HOME" FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Festive-season visitors at its worldwide hotels can mark the season with special enchantments – including music performances, sumptuous meals, tree-lighting ceremonies, and chances to give

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As it does each year, The Peninsula will greet holiday guests with a collection of marvellous, time-honoured festive experiences across its portfolio of luxurious global properties. In classic Peninsula style, the hotels will offer visitors and their loved ones plentiful occasions to make merry, enjoy traditional holiday pleasures, and share cherished moments together.

While some hotels will unveil enticing new holiday programmes and pursuits, many other festivities will reprise those long treasured by Peninsula guests and their families. These offerings – including spirited music performances; engaging children's workshops; magnificent meals, treats, and libations; and chances to extend festive cheer to each hotel's wider local community – are hallmarks for those who have come to consider their chosen Peninsula hotel as a beloved home for the holidays.

Magnificent Holiday Meals

At each Peninsula property, in-house culinary teams will present new festive offerings, which will be featured at their superb—and in many cases award-winning—restaurants. At The Peninsula London, a lineup of exquisite holiday meals, including sumptuous multi-course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinners, will be served at the two-Michelin-starred Brooklands by Claude Bosi, with stunning views over the city's glittering holiday lights. Gastronomes at The Peninsula Paris can savour similarly refined holiday specialties at the two-Michelin-starred L'Oiseau Blanc, including Executive Chef David Bizet's decadent Black Truffle Menu throughout the month of December. And for those seeking cosier, more casual fare in an equally elevated setting, The Peninsula New York will host a pop-up of The Peninsula Hong Kong's beloved Swiss restaurant Chesa, with its chalet-style décor and hearty Alpine dishes, at its Pen Top lounge.

Captivating Performances

Holiday music will fill the air this winter at The Peninsula Hotels around the world. As they do every Christmas season, hotels will welcome guests to enjoy a variety of enchanting concerts. This year's offerings include a rotating cast of acclaimed chamber singers at The Peninsula Manila throughout the month of December; the hotel will also host the city's extravagant 40th Anniversary Christmas Concert, featuring the Manila Symphony Orchestra, on the evening of December 7. At The Peninsula Beverly Hills, guests enjoying Afternoon Tea at The Living Room restaurant in the week before Christmas will be treated to musical selections from The Nutcracker – as well as dancers from the Westside Ballet, who will perform scenes from the iconic Christmas ballet.

Delightful Family Activities

Guests with children will find many of their favourite holiday amusements offered once again this year at The Peninsula Hotels, from wondrous Tree Lighting Ceremonies and festive Afternoon Teas to visits with Santa. At The Peninsula Tokyo, the heart-warming Toy Hospital will return to The Lobby, where children can have their beloved but damaged toys repaired by a team of volunteer toy doctors. Another cherished favourite activity returns to The Peninsula Chicago: rooftop ice-skating at the Sky Rink, while surrounded by the city's glittering skyscrapers. And at The Peninsula London, families can enjoy daily screenings of classic Christmas films (accompanied by delicious chocolates and gingerbread biscuits) at its private 15-seat cinema beginning on December 14.

Exquisite Gifts and Treats

Holiday visitors will discover an array of luxury goods and indulgent delicacies at The Peninsula Hotels this year. At the flagship The Peninsula Hong Kong guests can treat loved ones (or themselves) to festive-season spa packages—including exclusive therapies from Margy's Monte Carlo—for blissful rejuvenation. At The Peninsula Shanghai and The Peninsula Beijing, gourmet hampers, hand-dipped Peninsula chocolates, plush Pen Bears, glittering ornaments, and other specialty items from The Peninsula Boutique make ideal gifts for family and friends. Guests and visitors alike can also browse The Peninsula Arcade for holiday presents among exclusive shops including Chanel, Harry Winston, Jenny Packham, and more.

New Year's Fêtes

The Peninsula guests around the globe will have the chance to welcome 2026 in exuberant fashion. Each hotel will count down to the new year with glamorous New Year's Eve Galas. These will include a spectacular event at The Peninsula Bangkok's Lobby restaurant, with dinner, dancing, Champagne, and views of the city's lavish fireworks display over the Chao Phraya River. The Peninsula Istanbul will host a similarly opulent celebration at its rooftop restaurant and lounge, GALLADA, featuring sublime Turk-Asian cuisine, creative cocktails, and spirited tunes from a live DJ.

The Season of Giving

Since its founding, The Peninsula has extended support to underserved members of its home communities through outreach programmes and charitable donations, and it makes special efforts to give during the holidays. This year, each Peninsula property will offer guests the chance to make purchases whose proceeds benefit local organisations that empower the welfare of children – including numerous chapters of the Make-A-Wish Foundation®, which helps grant the wishes of kids facing life-threatening illnesses.

