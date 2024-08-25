2024 Belt and Road Journalists Forum to Be Held in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing.

The 2024 Belt and Road Journalists Forum and media field trips will be held in Chongqing from August 26 to September 1. Since 2017, it has been held six times, and this is the first time it will take place outside of Beijing, highlighting Chongqing's growing role in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The monorail train passing through residential buildings is a hot spot in Chongqing. (Photo/cqnews.net) (PRNewsfoto/iChongqing)

The forum will gather nearly 100 leaders of journalists' organizations and media from 50 countries and regions, along with over 80 Chinese media professionals. Under the theme "Expand the Path of Opportunities, Share a Bright Future," the event aims to deepen cooperation among members of the Belt and Road Journalists Network (BRJN), enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening people-to-people ties.

From August 27 to 30, media delegates will explore Chongqing, with key locations including the Chongqing International Logistics Hub, Inland China Exhibition Center, Chongqing Central Railway Container Terminal, and the Seres Super Factory in Liangjiang New Area.

Delegates will explore Chongqing's unique urban landscapes, including the iconic railway passing through residential buildings, and witness advancements in technological innovation, smart manufacturing, and urban development. The itinerary also includes cultural and natural heritage sites, such as the Dazu Rock Carvings and the Panda Pavilion at Chongqing Zoo, showcasing the city's rich history and natural beauty.

On August 30, the forum will include seminars with international media, a consultant appointments ceremony for the "International Home of Journalists," and the release of a joint global news cooperation initiative. The opening ceremony and forum will be held on August 31, followed by a roundtable of international journalists' organizations and the launch of the Belt and Road Journalists' Station in Chongqing.

BRJN, initiated by the All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) in partnership with journalists' organizations from countries and regions participating in the BRI, is an international platform for journalists to engage in exchanges and cooperation. The Belt and Road Journalists Forum is one of the flagship activities of the BRJN.

Chongqing, located in southwestern China, plays a vital role in China's Large-Scale Western Development Initiative and the junction of the BRI and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. It's not only a leader of inland openness but also a shining jewel where picturesque natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage attract people from all over the world.

SOURCE iChongqing