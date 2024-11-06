2024 EdTech Awards Recognize HiTeach as One of the Best in Teaching Software

TAIPEI, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiTeach has been named one of the Best Teaching Software of 2024 at Taiwan's Prestigious EdTech Awards, standing out from over 100+ companies and 250 products. This award highlights HiTeach's transformative impact on classroom learning, simplifying teaching processes and enhancing data-driven education.

2024 Taiwan EdTech Awards with the "Teaching Software Award"

HiTeach showcased its newest innovations, including Generative AI integration, collaborative mind maps, and AI-powered classroom tools, which are already implemented in over 10,000 smart classrooms across Taiwan. These tools allow teachers to effectively manage lessons, assessments, diagnostics, and personalized learning plans, enabling them to better understand and support each student's individual learning needs.

Among the features demonstrated was HiTeach's GPT-enhanced classroom collaboration system, which supports real-time interaction through mind maps and AI-driven content analysis. With tools like AI Text Analysis, AI Sokrates, and AI speech recognition scoring, teachers can seamlessly integrate their custom lesson plans and digital textbooks with the AI models, creating tailored AI-powered teaching materials.

Moreover, the judges highlighted HiTeach's unique solutions for enhancing digital teaching and lesson observation. Leveraging HiTeach AI Sokrates technology, teachers can effortlessly incorporate technology into their classrooms, allowing them to review recorded lesson activities, expert feedback, and more, making it easier and more efficient to engage in lesson planning and teaching strategy discussions.

There will be a EdTech Expo, running from November 14 to November 17 at the Taipei World Trade Center. Teachers from top Taiwanese schools will share how HiTeach supports digital learning, AI tools, and innovative teaching strategies. Attendees can participate in a lucky draw for a chance to win free HiTeach software licenses, offering the opportunity to experience the future of classroom technology firsthand.

