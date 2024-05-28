HENGQIN, China, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hengqin 2024 Global Investment Promotion Conference and sharing sessions opened on 26 May. Liu Xianfa, Commissioner of China's Foreign Ministry in the Macao SAR; Lei Wai Nong, Director of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (hereinafter referred to as the "Cooperation Zone"); Huang Zhihao, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Zhuhai Municipal Committee and Mayor of Zhuhai; Nie Xinping, Fu Yongge, Su Kun, Deputy Directors of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin attended the event. It also attracted more than 1,000 investors from Macao's business associations and renowned enterprises at home and abroad. Guests attending the event came from 42 countries and regions, including Portugal, Brazil, Singapore and Malaysia, and the scale of participation was greatly enlarged compared with that of last year.

2024 Hengqin Global Investment Promotion Conference Kicks Off (PRNewsfoto/Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin)

Lei Wai Nong said in his speech that Hengqin is currently entering into its "prime time" of trade and investment opportunities. He invited all entrepreneurs from home and abroad to invest in Hengqin and embrace the new development opportunities together.

Su Kun introduced the open investment environment of the Cooperation Zone and highlighted that the four new industries have seen significant progress and new development opportunities since the implementation of tier-specific management.

The event featured presentations on investment and development in Hengqin by representatives of Wisewave (Zhuhai) Technology Co., Ltd. and Airbus Helicopters China.

Nine research experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs from Macao and Hengqin have been invited to serve as "Ambassadors for Hengqin". Together with six "Advocates for Hengqin" they are expected to promote Hengqin to the world. The video series "Ambassadors for Hengqin" will be rolled out in June.

Highlights of this year's conference included an exhibition on the four new industries in the Cooperation Zone, showcasing the fruits of development in recent years. As of the end of the event on 26 May, more than 69,000 audience watched the online broadcasts.

On 27 May, a series of sharing sessions were held for in-depth discussions on integrated circuits, traditional Chinese medicine, branded industries, modern finance, cultural tourism, conventions and exhibitions, trade, and cross-border e-commerce, with the aim of building a bridge for dialogue and cooperation in these industries.

