"2024 IOT Data Hackathon" Concludes Successfully Inspiring and Nurturing Local Innovation & Technology Talents

HONG KONG, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever "IOT Data Hackathon" organised by GS1 Hong Kong (GS1HK) had concluded successfully. 8 teams from both the student and professional categories had outdone more than 80 teams of candidates and won a total of 10 awards. They had demonstrated innovative uses of IoT technologies and outstanding creativity to develop impactful solutions addressing real-world business challenges under the themes of "Smart Cities" and "Smart Supply Chains", helping to shape a more sustainable future. Their novel ideas and innovations are briefly illustrated below, or visit the award booklet for details: https://www.gs1hk.org/sites/default/files/2024-05/2024_IOT_Data_Hackathon_E-brochure.pdf

「2024 IOT Data Hackathon」 Awards Ceremony

Professional Category Award-Winning Projects

The championship went to TriTerra Technology Limited's Car Park Load Shifting Charging System. They developed a smart load-shifting charging system that optimizes energy management for electric vehicle charging in car parks through dynamic load management and time-of-use charging strategies. The system adjusts charging power in real-time to prevent grid overload and determines the optimal charging times based on electricity prices, reducing charging costs.

The 1st runner-up and Smart IOT Solutions Award for EV Charging (professional group) were Reunion's Smart Plug. They developed a smart plug that enables intelligent management of home appliances through IoT technology, providing remote control and power monitoring functionalities. The plug also features overload and short-circuit protection to ensure electrical safety.

The 2nd runner-up was DevAdventurers's All-In-One Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance Platform. They proposed an all-in-one monitoring and predictive maintenance platform that monitors equipment status in real-time to detect potential issues early. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, they predict equipment failures in advance, reducing downtime and enhancing equipment management efficiency.

Student Category Award-Winning Projects

The championship went to CHML's Renovation of In-Store Inventory System. They proposed two systems, "Forecast X" and "SmartStock," which utilize AI and IoT technologies to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of inventory management. These systems can accurately predict inventory demand during promotions and extreme weather conditions and ensure that shelves are always stocked through real-time monitoring. The solution not only improves inventory management accuracy but also boosts operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The 1st runner-up was Roomates's Smart Charge. They developed an intelligent charging solution that optimizes the utilization of charging stations through dynamic pricing strategies, preventing misuse. Their system adjusts prices in real-time based on market conditions and demand, maximizing the occupancy of charging stations.

The 2nd runner-up and Smart IOT Solutions Award for EV Charging (Student Category) went to TEAM CITYU's SparkLink. It is an innovative application addressing the shortage of EV charging infrastructure in Hong Kong. It uses deep learning models to classify electric and non-electric vehicles. Their predictive vacancy model enhances charger availability and parking efficiency.

Special Award-Winning Projects

Best ESG Achievement Award was awarded to CECAS's AIOT Lift & Escalator Maintenance System. They developed an AI and IoT-based lift and escalator maintenance system, improving the safety and efficiency of equipment operations. The system uses intelligent sensing technology for real-time monitoring of equipment status and predicts equipment failures through data analysis, enabling remote maintenance, reducing maintenance costs, and ensuring reliable operation.

Innovator of Secure by Design was presented to RightPick Technology Limited's Cybersecurity Solution. They proposed a comprehensive cybersecurity solution for IoT environments, ensuring the security of enterprise data and systems. The solution includes secure gateways, threat detection, and response systems, capable of real-time monitoring and defense against cyber-attacks, ensuring the data security of IoT devices.

For more information about the IOT Data Hackathon 2024 and the award winners, please visit www.gs1hk.org/iotdatahackathon. For inquiries, please contact at [email protected] / (852) 2861 2819.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of the IOT Data Hackathon 2024.

About the Event

The "IOT Data Hackathon" is a competition dedicated to innovation in IoT technology, designed to inspire innovators to develop cutting-edge solutions using IoT data to address real-world business challenges. The event is supported by a judging panel composed of industry leaders and experts, who provide invaluable guidance and advice to the participants, collectively promoting technological innovation and industry advancement.

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) is the local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, global organisation that brings industry stakeholders together to develop standards-based solutions to address the challenges of data exchange. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® has 116 national chapters serving 150 economies globally.

GS1 HK aims to empower industry's digital transformation by enabling businesses to improve efficiency, safety, authenticity and sustainability through platforms, solutions and services based on our global standards. GS1 HK is dedicated to building a collaborative IoT ecosystem in Hong Kong to promote the development of ICT, serving as a bridge between ICT solution providers, users, government and other stakeholders, realising the community's vision to become a smart city.

GS1 HK currently supports over 8,000 corporate members from various sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, healthcare, food & beverage and food services, apparel & footwear, transport & logistics, among others.

For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org

