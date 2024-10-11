2024 Online Tour: Join Yili on Journey of Quality in New Zealand

TIMARU, New Zealand, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand, renowned for its pristine landscapes and high-quality dairy products, has long been a global leader in the dairy industry.

Ten years ago, on November 20, 2014, China and New Zealand forged a comprehensive strategic partnership. The following day, on November 21, Yili Oceania Production Base was officially inaugurated with a grand ceremony, marking the beginning of a new chapter in dairy collaboration across the Pacific.

The decade of China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership has also been a decade of significant growth for Yili in New Zealand. In 2018, the company launched the second phase of its Oceania Production Base. In 2019, it acquired Westland Milk Products, the country's second-largest dairy company. In 2022, Yili further strengthened its presence in New Zealand with the acquisition of Canary Foods and the subsequent launch of the largest overseas butter factory owned by a Chinese company. In 2023, the company broke ground on a new lactoferrin plant, which, upon completion, will rank among the world's top three in terms of production capacity. After ten years of operations, Yili has become the largest Chinese investor in New Zealand's dairy industry.

Beyond its own growth, Yili is committed to the well-being of the communities it serves. Oceania Dairy and Westland Milk Products, two keystones of the local economy, have created numerous jobs for local communities. Yili's extensive partnerships with New Zealand farms not only ensures a steady supply of high-quality milk but also fosters the prosperity of the local dairy industry. Yili is also dedicated to corporate social responsibility. Yili is committed to corporate social responsibility. It is promoting sustainable development in New Zealand and ensuring that its growth benefits a broader range of people by continually upgrading the environmental facilities of its factories.

Yili has teamed up with NZME, New Zealand's renowned media group for a captivating episode of its 2024 Online Tour. As Yili's Quality Experience Officer, Britt Walton invites viewers to explore the company's modern facilities in New Zealand. From state-of-the-art factories to rigorous quality testing labs and partnering ranches, the journey showcases the company's commitment to producing high-quality dairy products. Join the production team as they traverse New Zealand's pristine landscapes, witnessing firsthand how Yili's dedication to excellence shines through every step of the production process.

