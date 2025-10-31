GS1 Hong Kong Equips Local Businesses to Turn EU's Digital Product Passport Mandate into a Competitive Edge

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Hong Kong successfully hosted its highly anticipated workshop, "Digital Product Passport: from Compliance to Competitive Edge" on October 27, 2025, equipping local businesses with critical insights and practical strategies to navigate the forthcoming EU Digital Product Passport (DPP) regulations.

The event, which featured opening speeches from Dr. Bernard CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government, and Mr. Harvey ROUSE, Ambassador, Head of Office, European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macao, brought together over 200 industry leaders, sustainability professionals, supply chain experts, and digital transformation heads to decode the implications of the emerging DPP regulation and unlock its strategic business value.

The workshop addressed the significant impact of the EU's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), which will mandate the use of a Digital Product Passport for a wide range of products sold in the European Union, starting with batteries, textiles, and electronics. The sessions moved beyond theoretical discussions, exploring practical pathways for companies to prepare for DPP requirements, covering what data is needed, how to operationalise DPP using globally recognised identifiers, data models, and 2D barcodes.

"The Digital Product Passport is not just a regulatory hurdle; it's a gateway to a more transparent, sustainable, and competitive future," said Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong. "Our goal with this workshop was to demystify the DPP and empower Hong Kong businesses to be proactive. By embracing these changes now, companies can build consumer trust, optimize their supply chains, and establish themselves as leaders in the circular economy."

Key Highlights:

What DPP is and why it matters: how product identity, traceability and transparency support circularity, safety and consumer trust

Regulatory outlook: an overview of EU ESPR/DPP developments and phased, category-based rollouts

DPP data essentials and technical framework: core data elements, governance, data quality and interoperability considerations

How GS1 standards enable DPP: identifiers such as product barcode (GTIN) and Global Location Number (GLN), data carriers (e.g., QR code with GS1 Digital Link), and data sharing platform

Industry case studies: practical examples demonstrating how early adopters are preparing for the DPP, and using product transparency to strengthen brand value

Interactive panel discussion: experts from the textile, battery and ESG compliance sectors shared experiences and strategies for integrating DPP initiatives with existing sustainability and supply chain management programs

The event saw strong attendance from a diverse range of sectors, including manufacturing, sourcing, trading, retail, logistics, testing and certification, all of whom have significant trade ties with the EU. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with participants praising the clarity of the information and the actionable strategies presented. The key takeaway was clear: early adoption and strategic implementation of DPP are essential for any business looking to thrive in the evolving European market and beyond.

GS1 Hong Kong remains committed to supporting the local business community on its DPP journey. We will continue to offer resources, technical support, and further educational events to help companies not only comply with new regulations but also thrive in an increasingly eco-conscious global market. For more information about DPP, please visit https://www.gs1hk.org/digital-product-passport. For inquiries, please contact at [email protected] / (852) 2861 2819.

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) is the local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, global organisation that brings industry stakeholders together to develop standards-based solutions to address the challenges of data exchange. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® has over 120 national chapters globally.

GS1 HK's core services include barcoding, digital product identity, and data-driven solutions for supply chain management and commerce. By spearheading the adoption of global standards, technologies, and best practices, GS1 HK enables businesses to enhance efficiency, safety, authenticity and sustainability, fostering a more resilient and digitally-empowered business ecosystem.

GS1 HK currently supports over 8,000 corporate members from various sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, healthcare, food & beverage and food services, apparel & footwear, electronics, transport & logistics, among others.

For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org

