2025 Taiwan Design Expo "(((Changhua)))" Closes with Record-Breaking Scale and Attendance, Unveiling a New Changhua Transformed by Design

TAIPEI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Held annually across different locales and entering its 23rd edition in 2025, the Taiwan Design Expo is a pivotal fixture for the design industry. Organized by Taiwan Design Research Institute, this grand event not only attracts the attention of the younger generation and the design sector, but also serves as the definitive channel for visitors to immerse themselves in a host region's unique context and traits. Beyond bolstering local cultural identity and pride, the expo forges a distinct city brand, cultivating regional allure and strategically integrating design thinking into urban governance to enhance the visibility of the host city.

The 2025 Taiwan Design Expo made its Changhua debut. Themed "(((Changhua)))", the Expo epitomizes Changhua's legacy as a strategic headquarters that coordinates and distributes all kinds of resources, projecting the region's innovative capacity! The Expo spanned 3 zones, including Changhua City, Lukang Township, and Southern Changhua (Tianwei and Tianzhong), making it the most ambitious in terms of scope and venue count in the history of the event. The Changhua Area showcased the locality's tremendous manufacturing expertise and design prowess; the Lukang Area celebrated its century-old humanistic history and spiritual tradition; and the Southern Changhua Area highlighted its thriving floral and horticulture sector, alongside its hidden industrial champions.

Beyond the exhibits, the event has driven sustained urban innovation across public space and industry revitalization. Examples include crafting a more human-centric urban environment and elevating the quality of public amenities; streamlining passenger flow and wayfinding system at Changhua Train Station and the Roundhouse; breathing new life into the Xiaoxi Commercial District via business advisory services and branding; and facilitating the upgrade and transformation of local industries. These efforts aim to broaden the impact when design thinking is deployed for urban governance.

The 2025 Taiwan Design Expo was a testament to Changhua's enduring role as a headquarters for Taiwan's logistics, commerce, and cultural exchange. Following its successful conclusion, the momentum of design remains to unlock boundless opportunities for the city's future development!

