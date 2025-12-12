"FUJIYA" New Visual Identity and "Tenjincho Place" Shine at Taiwan's Golden Pin Design Award 2025

TAIPEI, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Golden Pin Design Award Ceremony, one of Asia's leading design events organized by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), concluded on December 5 in Taipei, celebrating outstanding achievements from around the world. This year's Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award brought together submissions from 28 regions, culminating in 22 winners of the Best Design of the Year, 3 Special Annual Awards, and 3 Best Concept of the Year winners.

Among this year's Best Design of the Year winners were two projects from Japan. Tokyo-based 6D-K was recognized for "FUJIYA," the refreshed identity for the long-established confectionery brand. Representatives attended the ceremony and expressed their honor, noting that receiving recognition for such a challenging project was deeply meaningful.

Hiroyuki Ito Architects was awarded for "Tenjincho Place," a residential project that transforms a highly constrained urban site through precise, human-centered spatial design. In a video message, the team shared that this international recognition strengthens their commitment to exploring "the relationship between people and objects," and motivates them to expand this thinking into future projects and global collaborations.

In addition, Japanese architects also played a key role in another recognized project: SANAA's "Taichung Green Museumbrary," which received a Best Design of the Year title in the Spatial Design category for its fluid integration of library and museum functions.

Since its international expansion in 2014, Taiwan's Golden Pin Design Award has attracted a growing number of global participants, with overseas submissions now exceeding half of all entries. This year, judging was conducted by 81 experts from 19 countries, including renowned Japanese designer Akira Minagawa, iF Design CEO Uwe Cremering, and Taiwanese graphic design master Liu Kai, offering a broad and authoritative international perspective.

A total of 429 projects received the Golden Pin Design Mark in 2025. From these, 90 advanced to the final round, and 22 works—including those from Japan, Taiwan, Germany, the United States, and Poland—were honored with Best Design of the Year.

The full list of winners is available at www.goldenpin.org.tw . All award-winning works are currently on view at the 2025 Golden Pin Design Award Exhibition at the Taiwan Design Museum in Taipei, open through April 26, 2026. Visitors are invited to experience the creativity and innovation shaping Asia's design landscape.

SOURCE Taiwan Design Research Institute