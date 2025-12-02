Taiwan Design Week 2025 Explores How We Can Design NEXT

TAIPEI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The third edition of Taiwan Design Week returns from 29 November to 7 December 2025, inviting global visitors to explore how design can shape a shared future. Organized by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) and held at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, this year's theme—DESIGN NEXT—examines how design responds to social, technological, and environmental change.

Entrance installation of DESIGN NEXT, the 2025 Taiwan Design Week exhibition, featuring illuminated typography and linear structures that lead visitors into a journey exploring the future of design.

This edition marks a major milestone as IASDR 2025, one of the world's leading academic design conferences, returns to Taiwan for the first time in 20 years. "The return of IASDR to Taiwan marks a major milestone for the global design community," says Chi-Yi Chang, President of TDRI. "By integrating it with Taiwan Design Week, we demonstrate Taiwan's strength in connecting design research with real-world application."

Curated by Archicake, the DESIGN NEXT exhibition features 27 projects from 31 design teams, presenting forward-looking work in cultural storytelling, democratic technology, and resilient urban futures. Highlights include the Sunset Town Virtual Music Festival, 1 House for All zero-carbon modular housing, and the Design Movement on Campus initiative revitalizing Taiwan's educational environments.

Strengthening global dialogue, the Taiwan–Czech 3×3 Design Talk on 3 December brings together six designers—including Oldrich Voyta, APUJAN, Adam Keprta, Hsiang Han Hsu, Nataliya Grimberg, and Yu-Mei Huang—to discuss interdisciplinary innovation, sustainability, and inclusive futures.

On 5 December, the Design Industry Forum convenes leaders from IDSA, BMW DesignWorks, MVRDV, Nikken Sekkei, AECOM, and Quanta Research Institute to explore Future Mobility, Intelligent Green Practice, and Co-Designing Sustainable Cities.

Taiwan Design Week also hosts the Golden Pin Design Award, Asia's leading recognition of design excellence. The 2025 jury features international figures including Uwe Cremering (iF Design), Francine Houben (Mecanoo), Akira Minagawa (minä perhonen), Babette Strousse (ArtCenter), and Liang Yi-Chia (MUJI Taiwan), alongside Taiwanese design icon Liu Kai.

With exhibitions running through early 2026, Taiwan Design Week 2025 positions Taipei as a global platform where research, industry, and creativity converge—inviting the world not to wait for the future, but to design it.

SOURCE Taiwan Design Research Institute