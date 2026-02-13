2026 Hong Kong International Talents Conference Opens on March 20! All Talents Are Cordially Invited!

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2026 Hong Kong International Talents Conference" will be held in Hong Kong on Friday, March 20th. As a satellite event of the "Global Talent Summit Week" held by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, the conference is themed "Gather Global Talents, Strengthen Regional Cooperation, Serve National Development". It aims to actively align with China's national talent strategy, and implement the policy of HKSAR Government - "strengthening cooperation between Hong Kong and the Mainland to jointly attract global talent" - to better integrate and serve the national development.

2026 Hong Kong International Talents Conference

The HKSAR Government attaches great importance to the conference. With the Labour and Welfare Bureau of the HKSAR Government and Hong Kong Talent Engage as Official Strategic Partners, the conference is organized by Hong Kong Quality And Talent Migrants Association, hosted by Hong Kong Talents Group, and co-organized with partners from Hong Kong, Macao, the Mainland, and overseas. It will feature six highlights: keynote speech, roundtable seminar, talent opportunity exhibition, PhD projects exhibition, business visit, and signing ceremony. It will bring together government officials, experts, entrepreneurs, and talent from home and abroad to build an international talent exchange platform.

Event Details

Date: March 20, 2026

Time: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

Venue: Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, Tsim Sha Tsui

Official Website and Registration: https://www.hktalents.com/2026hkitc

Six Highlights of the Conference

Highlight 1: Keynote Speech

Distinguished speakers will analyze the value and opportunities of Hong Kong-Mainland cooperation, sharing their insights on the deep integration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the construction of an international high-end talent ecosystem, and how cross-border talent collaboration can empower industrial upgrading.

Highlight 2: Roundtable Seminar

Representatives from Hong Kong and the Mainland, as well as experts from the industry, academia, and research fields, will be invited to engage in in-depth discussions. Topics will include Hong Kong's advantages as an international hub for high-end talent; strengthening regional synergy and complementarity to jointly attract talent and serve national development; promoting effective talent mobility and creating an open and inclusive innovation talent ecosystem; and driving industry upgrading through cross-border professional collaboration.

Highlight 3: Talent Opportunity Exhibition

The talent opportunity exhibition will feature more than 30 booths. Governments, institutions, and enterprises from different cities are welcome to participate, showcasing city development, advantageous industries, preferential policies, overseas companies, and job opportunities, etc. Within the talent service area, professional organizations in career development, innovation and entrepreneurship, children's education, and life services will provide comprehensive support for the talent.

Highlight 4: PhD Projects Exhibition

PhD projects exhibition will feature a selection of innovation and entrepreneurship projects by PhD, with high technological content and strong market potential. A professional platform integrating achievement displays, resource matching and cooperation will be set up on-site to accelerate the commercialization of high-quality projects.

Highlight 5: Business Visit

The committee will also organize two business visits, aiming to strengthen exchanges between Hong Kong and the Mainland cities, and effectively promote cross-regional, multi-sector collaboration and development. The "International Talent GBA Tour" will guide international talent to visit the technology and innovation hubs in GBA, allowing them to experience the extraordinary charm and boundless opportunities of the global leading technology and innovation cluster. The "City Partner Hong Kong Visit" will invite partners to visit representative enterprises, institutions, universities and innovation parks of Hong Kong and gain an in-depth understanding of the city.

Highlight 6: Signing Ceremony

Cooperation agreements will be signed on the conference to facilitate the establishment of a "Hong Kong + Mainland + Overseas" talent service ecosystem, build a collaboration mechanism for joint talent attraction and service, and achieve sustainable development.

Adhering to the principle of "Openness, Cooperation and Sharing," the organizing committee of the conference sincerely invites global talent to gather in Hong Kong, igniting innovative momentum through the fusion of wisdom, and charting a new chapter of international talent exchange and regional collaborative development.

CONTACT:

Hong Kong Talents Group

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +852 2468 0858



SOURCE Hong Kong Talents Group