2026 IB Results: A Testament to Holistic Education As 208 YCYW Students Secure Outstanding Global Results

HONG KONG, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The results for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) were recently released, and the Class of 2026 of YCYW Education Network (YCYW) has once again achieved outstanding results.

Students and educators celebrated at the Class of 2026 Graduation Ceremony of Yew Chung International School of Hong Kong.

This year, A total of 208 YCYW students participated in the IBDP examinations, with an overall average score of 35.23, surpassing the global average of 30.88. Among them, one student from YCIS Shanghai achieved a perfect score of 45, and seven students scored an impressive 44 points. Over 20% of the cohort scored 40 and above, and 48.2% attained the Bilingual Diploma, significantly surpassing the global average of 27.4% (2025), further demonstrating YCYW's remarkable achievements in bilingual, multicultural education and holistic student development.

To be awarded the IBDP Bilingual Diploma, students must complete two Language and Literature courses in different languages, each with a grade of 3 or above. Alternatively, they may achieve a grade of 3 or above in one Language and Literature course whilst studying a regular subject from Group 3 (Individuals and Societies) or Group 4 (Sciences) in a different language, and also attain a grade of 3 or above.

As one of the most globally recognised international curricula, the IBDP is renowned for its rigorous academic standards and holistic education philosophy. In meeting the challenges of balancing subject depth, critical thinking, research skills, and social practice, YCYW students have not only achieved outstanding academic performance but have also demonstrated comprehensive competencies in intercultural understanding, collaborative communication, and leadership development.

Dr Esther Chan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (K-12 Education) of YCYW, said, "This remarkable set of results fully embodies YCYW's educational philosophy of providing equal opportunities for all. Whether students have grown up within the YCYW community or joined us through various entry pathways, we firmly believe that every student possesses unique potential. What brings us the greatest joy is not merely their outstanding academic scores, but more importantly, the character, confidence, resilience, and capacity for lifelong learning they have cultivated throughout their growth. We have always believed that the true value of education extends far beyond examination scores and university admissions; it lies in nurturing well-rounded individuals who can continue to grow and make positive contributions to society in a rapidly changing world. Through the holistic education and through-train model, our students not only achieve academic excellence but also develop the future-ready skills, strong character, and cross-cultural perspectives essential for their lifelong journey."

Precision Growth Support System: Empowering Students to Reach Their Maximum Potential

YCYW firmly believes that every student possesses unique potential. To nurture this, YCYW has established a comprehensive growth support system that spans all educational stages. By combining data analysis to continuously track students' academic performance, developmental progress, and personal goals, the dedicated teaching teams provide personalised guidance and one-to-one support. This empowers students to continually break through their limits and maximise their potential. It is precisely because of this that students from diverse backgrounds and varying starting points can find their ideal path to growth at YCYW and achieve outstanding results.

The diverse backgrounds of this year's high-achieving students fully embody YCYW's educational philosophy of providing equal opportunities for all. Among the outstanding scholars are students who have been part of the YCYW community since Early Childhood Education and have progressed through to Year 13. Equally represented are local school students admitted through YCIS Hong Kong's exclusive Principal Recommendation Scheme, as well as those who successfully transformed their academic journeys by transitioning into the international curriculum via the IB Pathway Programme.

The Principal Recommendation Scheme of YCIS Hong Kong is designed for local primary school graduates who demonstrate exceptional potential in academics, character, or extracurricular activities, providing them with access to quality international education. Meanwhile, the IB Pathway Programme is tailored for junior secondary school graduates; through a systematic curriculum design, it helps students build the academic foundation, research skills, and study methods required for the IBDP. The fact that students from such varied backgrounds can converge, thrive, and excel in the IBDP validates the effectiveness of YCYW's personalised, diverse educational framework.

CUGO's Expert Guidance: Navigating Precise Pathways to University

Behind these outstanding results lies the long-term support of the YCYW Careers and University Guidance Office (CUGO). CUGO now has 32 university counsellors across the network. With a counsellor-to-student ratio of 1:11, CUGO can offer highly personalised and targeted guidance, ensuring that all students receive advice tailored to their strengths, aspirations, and individual pathways.

CUGO has a dedicated UK‑based counsellors who maintain close relationships with local higher education institutions, keeping students abreast of the latest admissions developments and insights. For those students applying to more complex international systems, such as in the Republic of Korea, counsellors with expertise in local procedures provide guidance.

In addition, CUGO works closely with IB coordinators and teachers. From the subject selection stage onwards, they assist students in mapping out their academic pathways. Through continuous follow-ups and one-to-one counselling, CUGO helps students make well-informed choices based on their individual strengths, interests, and developmental goals, thereby fully maximising their personal potential.

Beyond academic planning and university application guidance, CUGO remains deeply committed to students' personal development and growth throughout their IB journey. They are dedicated to helping students build self-awareness, enhance their confidence, and cultivate future-ready skills. This comprehensive support system, which spans the entirety of their secondary school years, empowers students to tackle the challenges of the IB curriculum whilst navigating their future pathways with greater assurance.

Seeds for Tomorrow: Expanding Academic Depth and Global Perspectives

Outstanding IB results are not solely the result of classroom learning; they are also rooted in extensive opportunities for academic exploration. In recent years, YCYW has consistently provided students with access to cutting-edge disciplines and authentic research contexts through extracurricular enrichment initiatives, such as Seeds for Tomorrow. These opportunities span a wide array of fields, including particle physics, environmental science, medical research, and engineering technology.

Mr John Liu, Director of Careers and University Guidance and Student Development of YCYW, noted that these programmes not only help students deepen their understanding of academic subjects but also enhance their research skills and critical thinking, thereby exerting a profoundly positive impact on the completion of their IB Internal Assessments (IAs) and Extended Essays (EE).

Diverse Educational Experiences Foster Outstanding Growth

Leroy from YCIS Shanghai Puxi, achieved a perfect score of 45 in this year's IB examinations. Leroy and his sister, Levona, have been part of the YCYW community from a young age. Following Levona's achievement of scoring 45 in the IB in 2025, Leroy has also achieved outstanding results this year, and he was simultaneously admitted to the Law programmes at top universities, including the London School of Economics and Political Science and The University of Hong Kong.

Leroy remarked that YCYW's bilingual, bicultural learning environment and multicultural educational philosophy have helped him develop intercultural understanding and critical thinking skills. These have enabled him to comprehend diverse perspectives and global issues from a much broader standpoint. He believes that these competencies not only help him navigate the academic challenges of the IB programme but also lay a solid foundation for his future study and development in an international environment.

Amos from YCIS Hong Kong, achieved an outstanding score of 44 in this year's IB examinations and previously secured offers in Environmental Engineering from both Harvard University and Stanford University. Like his elder sister Hannah and brother Enoch, Amos has been part of the YCYW education system since he was just six months old, remaining within the community until his graduation from secondary school. Hannah enrolled at Stanford University two years ago, whilst Enoch is currently pursuing his studies at the University of Toronto.

Amos remarked that it was through the school's extracurricular enrichment programmes and interdisciplinary learning opportunities that he gradually discovered his passion for Environmental Engineering and clarified his future career path. He believes that the holistic education, collaborative spirit, and growth mindset championed by YCYW have not only helped him achieve academic success but also cultivated the future-ready practical skills and social responsibility essential for his journey ahead.

Also achieved an outstanding score of 44 was Yebin from YCIS Qingdao. Having joined the school in 2014, Yebin completed her entire educational journey from primary school through to secondary school at YCIS. Yebin specifically highlighted that her participation in the 2023 YCYW Leadership Retreat had a profound impact on her personal growth. By engaging with and collaborating with students from different campuses, she learned to approach issues with a more open perspective and to reflect on the true meaning of learning. She remarked that this experience further ignited her passion for learning and exploration, reinforcing her belief in the importance of continuously challenging herself and striving for excellence.

Outstanding Academic Achievements and Offers from Top Global Universities

With a solid academic foundation and well-rounded comprehensive qualities, the graduating class have received over 1,400 offers from prestigious universities worldwide, including Harvard University, Stanford University, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, Tsinghua University, Peking University, The University of Hong Kong, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Parsons School of Design, and other top schools.

YCYW will continue to uphold its educational philosophy of providing equal opportunities for all. YCYW firmly believes that the true essence of education extends far beyond securing outstanding grades or university admissions; it lies in nurturing holistic individuals who can continue to grow and thrive throughout their lives in a rapidly changing world.

Moving forward, YCYW will continue to empower students to accumulate knowledge, develop character, and deepen their intercultural understanding. Through the through-train education system, professional university counselling, diverse service learning and extracurricular enrichment programmes, as well as a bilingual and multicultural learning environment, YCYW aims to equip students with the ability to adapt to change, think independently, collaborate innovatively, and engage in lifelong learning.

YCYW's aspiration for the Class of 2026 is that they will not only continue to shine during their university years but also continue to explore, serve society, and make positive, profound contributions to their communities and the global community throughout every stage of their lives.

SOURCE YCYW Education Network