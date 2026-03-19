2026 Japan Photovoltaic Expo Wraps Up, BiLight Space Solar Technology Powers AI Applications with Full-Scene Commercial Solutions

TOKYO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier solar event, PV EXPO 2026, concluded today at Tokyo Big Sight. BILIGHT, a global leader in flexible perovskite technology, delivered a standout performance with its "AI-Powered" product series. By showcasing a comprehensive strategy that merges space-grade photovoltaics (PV) with intelligent applications, the company secured significant partnership agreements and established a new industry benchmark for smart perovskite deployment.

Space-to-Earth Synergy: "Solar Wing" Captures Global Industry Attention

BILIGHT Perovskite Empowers AI, Ushering in a New Era of Full-Scene Commercialization

Throughout the three-day exhibition, the BILIGHT booth attracted over a thousand visitors, including global merchants, media, and industry experts. The centerpiece was the global debut of the "Solar Wing"—a space-grade perovskite PV product that breaks the rigid and heavy limitations of traditional crystalline silicon.

The "Solar Wing" features real-time sun tracking and adaptive power regulation, ensuring stable and efficient power generation even in extreme environments, such as high-altitude platforms or irregular urban structures. Its ultra-thin, flexible design allows it to adapt seamlessly to complex surfaces, positioning it as an ideal energy solution for the AI era.

Smart Scenarios: Flexible PV Curtains Powering Modern Life BILIGHT also demonstrated its commitment to civil applications with its flexible rollable PV curtains. This innovation integrates high-performance perovskite cells with AI-driven smart home systems. Beyond shading and insulation, the curtains autonomously convert solar energy into electricity to power smart devices and AI terminals directly. This "plug-and-play" solution sparked intensive discussions with architectural developers and AI hardware manufacturers regarding the commercialization of "PV + AI" in residential settings.

Accelerating the Vision: Capital and Industry Recognition

The company's technical prowess and AI-centric ecosystem earned strong validation from international investors. Analysts noted that BILIGHT's ability to bridge space technology with civil distribution addresses the core pain points of perovskite commercialization.

As the expo concludes, BILIGHT is accelerating its mission to "Power AI" with clean energy. Through continuous innovation, the company aims to make sustainable power more intelligent and accessible, ensuring it serves as the foundational drive for the intelligent era across all scenarios.

SOURCE Bilight