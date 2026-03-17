BILIGHT Concludes Japan PV EXPO 2026: Leading the "Powering AI" Era with Full-Scenario Perovskite Solutions

TOKYO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The three-day Asia photovoltaic event, PV EXPO 2026, concluded today at Tokyo Big Sight. BILIGHT, a global leader in flexible perovskite technology, delivered an impressive performance, securing preliminary cooperation agreements with numerous global partners across the industry.

A Strategic Vision: Powering the AI Evolution

In an era of accelerating artificial intelligence, BILIGHT has officially transitioned its brand vision to "Powering AI". The company is building a comprehensive energy ecosystem spanning near-Earth orbit, high-altitude platforms, and ground-level edge computing. By closing the "Cloud-Network-Terminal-Edge" energy loop, BILIGHT provides stable, efficient, and sustainable power for the computing infrastructure, intelligent terminals, and autonomous systems that define the intelligent age.

Space-Grade Tech for Edge Intelligence

The star of the exhibition was the "Solar Wing" space-grade perovskite PV. This ultra-light, ultra-thin, and flexible technology solves critical power bottlenecks for AI edge computing devices and high-altitude unmanned systems operating in extreme environments. Industry experts noted that the "Solar Wing" offers a highly competitive solution for increasingly scarce urban commercial spaces.

From the Cosmos to Smart Living

BILIGHT also showcased its flexible rollable PV curtains, bringing space-grade technology down to earth. This product integrates high-performance cells into residential environments, providing autonomous power for smart home AI terminals. This "full-scenario coverage" proves that perovskite technology can power both the deep cosmos and daily domestic life.

Industry and Capital Recognition

The company's performance attracted significant interest from global investors. Analysts believe BILIGHT's ability to drive active energy perception and intelligent scheduling puts it at the forefront of the commercial race for perovskite technology.

As the expo concludes, BILIGHT is accelerating its mission of energy equality. By making clean energy as accessible as air, BILIGHT ensures that the intelligent era is built on a foundation of reliable, sustainable power.

SOURCE BILIGHT