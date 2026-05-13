2026 Summer MICE Offer: voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG Brings a Fresh Perspective to Meetings and Events in Nha Trang

NHA TRANG, Vietnam, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, expectations around meetings and incentive travel have shifted; corporate groups are increasingly seeking destinations that go beyond functionality, spaces that are memorable and experiential. In this context, voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG is well positioned to meet this shift, combining a distinctive coastal setting with an experience-driven approach to business events.

voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG features naturally lit meeting rooms and flexible event configurations, spacious foyer areas and an ocean-facing ballroom

Set in Nha Trang, one of Vietnam's most established beach destinations, the hotel draws on the city's accessibility, coastal setting, and diverse group-friendly experiences, making it suitable for incentive travel, multi-day corporate programmes, and business events beyond meetings.

Located along Pham Van Dong Boulevard, voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG is approximately 40 minutes from Cam Ranh International Airport. The hotel combines practicality with a strong sense of place, where delegates arrive for business but stay immersed in coastal views and relaxed energy. True to the voco™ brand, the property delivers a blend of contemporary design, playful touches, and intuitive hospitality, creating an environment that feels both professional and welcoming.

One of the hotel's standout advantages for MICE groups is its room offering, with 100% ocean-view rooms across all categories. Lead-in rooms start at 37 square meters, ensuring delegates enjoy a premium stay experience without the need for upgrades. Bright, spacious, and sea-facing, these rooms provide a restorative retreat after a full day of meetings.

The hotel also offers a versatile range of meeting and event spaces designed for conferences, networking functions, and social gatherings. Alongside naturally lit meeting rooms and flexible event configurations, the property features spacious foyer areas and an ocean-facing ballroom with a 7.5-meter ceiling, accommodating up to 360 guests. Beyond meetings, the hotel's dining venues, rooftop spaces, and social areas allow planners to curate more dynamic multi-day corporate programmes and event experiences.

This summer, voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG introduces an enhanced MICE offering designed to help planners maximise both budget and guest experience. Group bookings benefit from complimentary rooms, bonus delegate packages, and dining upgrades for events of 50 guests or more. Gala dinners are elevated with inclusive beverage offerings, while larger-scale events enjoy exclusive AV and LED privileges to support seamless, high-impact execution. In addition, planners earn 2X points on IHG Business Rewards with every qualifying event, extending value beyond the occasion itself.

For more information, visit the hotel website or contact +84 (0) 258 359 5555 or [email protected].

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High-resolution hotel images are available at: Media Gallery

SOURCE voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG