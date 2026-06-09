voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang Celebrates Global Wellness Day, International Yoga Day and an Invitation to The Show

NHA TRANG, Vietnam, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG invites guests to discover a fresh approach to wellness with Rhythm by the Bay, a month-long programme celebrating Global Wellness Day and International Yoga Day through oceanfront experiences focused on movement, mindfulness, connection and curated culinary experiences.

From 12 to 14 June, the hotel will celebrate Global Wellness Day under this year’s theme #JoyMagenta, followed by International Yoga Day Weekend from 19 to 21 June with an exclusive culinary showcase at The Show - the hotel’s signature stage for immersive dining and curated experiences.

As a vibrant new coastal destination in Nha Trang, voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG is reimagining wellness beyond traditional spa offerings through a more dynamic approach to hospitality. Through curated activities and wellness stays, the campaign reflects the hotel's playful yet thoughtful spirit, encouraging guests to reconnect with themselves, others, and the natural environment.

At the heart of the programme are two complimentary hero weekends exclusively for in-house guests. From 12 to 14 June, the hotel will celebrate Global Wellness Day under this year's theme #JoyMagenta, encouraging people to rediscover joy through meaningful experiences. This will be followed by International Yoga Day Weekend from 19 to 21 June, inspired by wellness, wisdom, and inner balance.

The programme is being developed in collaboration with a network of wellness and sports partners. Henri Hubert, Global Wellness Day Ambassador in Vietnam for seven consecutive years, will join as wellness ambassador and host a wellness talk. Yoga Pod Saigon will lead yoga and movement sessions, including breathwork and sound healing, while Evolve Wellness Center, the hotel's official spa operator, will provide a range of holistic treatments and spa-led experiences for guests wishing to enhance their stay.

Expanding wellness beyond the hotel, Seaya Vietnam and Rainbow Divers Vietnam will introduce guests to Nha Trang's coastal environment through watersport and diving activities, including stand-up paddleboarding, waterskiing and professional guided scuba diving.

As part of Rhythm by the Bay, voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang will host an exclusive culinary showcase on the evening of 20 June at The Show, the hotel's signature stage for immersive dining and curated experiences. Here, wellness takes on an artistic new expression through live cooking performances, chef-led storytelling, and a multi-sensory menu inspired by movement, nourishment, and glow. The event is brought to life by an exceptional line-up of culinary talents: Chef Pierre Meneau, Galli Gilles, Sakal Phoeung, Tsuruhara Shozo, Olivier Genique, Huy Tran, and Chef Kiet Huynh, alongside the prestigious Escoffiers Induction Ceremony, hosted by Tracie May.

Alongside the event weekends, voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG will also introduce special wellness stay packages throughout June, combining accommodation, breakfast, spa experiences, and access to selected Rhythm by The Bay activities. The packages will be available for booking and stay from 01 to 30 June 2026.

For more information, visit the hotel website or contact +84 (0) 258 359 5555 or [email protected], and stay connected with us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG