The Show Debuts at voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang: Setting the Stage for the Next Signature Culinary Destination with Symphony of the Bay

NHA TRANG, Vietnam, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of 20 June 2026, along the shoreline of Nha Trang Bay, voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang officially launched Symphony of the Bay at The Show, the first show-dining concept restaurant where culinary experiences are brought to life through live performances, themed ambiences, and immersive storytelling. The night marked a defining step in voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang's vision to bring Nha Trang's evolution as the city's next signature destination for entertainment, elevated dining, and coastal lifestyle experiences.

The debut evening premiered The Show’s first chapter, “Symphony of the Bay,” inviting guests to dive into a multi-sensory underwater journey through musical acts, theatrical performances, magic shows, and a seven-course culinary menu crafted from the flavours, cultural-fusion, and coastal spirit of Nha Trang.

With a clear vision to position voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang beyond accommodation and into a destination of experiences, Justin Malcolm, General Manager of voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang, shared the strategy behind The Show: "When we first imagined this concept, we knew we wanted to create something that could only happen here at voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang. Our ambition has always been simple: to create a place that people would choose to visit not only for a room, but for the experiences, the stories, and the memories they take away with them. That is why the launch of The Show means so much to us."

In that spirit, The Show was designed as a performance restaurant that elevates the dining experience, with the kitchen becoming part of the stage. The debut evening premiered The Show's first chapter, "Symphony of the Bay," inviting guests to dive into a multi-sensory underwater journey through musical acts, theatrical performances, magic shows, and a seven-course culinary menu crafted from the flavours, cultural-fusion, and coastal spirit of Nha Trang.

Blending French finesse with the local flavours, the culinary journey came to life under the hands of Chef Huy Tran, Executive Chef of voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang; Chef Sakal Phoeung, President of the Disciples Escoffier Vietnam; Chef Pierre Meneau; Chef Galli Gilles; Chef Tsuruhara Shozo; Chef Olivier Genique; and Chef Kiet Huynh, all brought together under the narrative of Tracie May, guiding the evening as the chapter's hostess.

The launch night also hosted Nha Trang induction ceremony of Disciples Escoffier Vietnam, placing Northern Nha Trang on the international map of French culinary excellence and heritage while bringing together distinguished chefs, hospitality leaders, and culinary enthusiasts for an evening of celebration. "Being here in Nha Trang with so many talented chefs is a real pleasure. We cook together, we laugh together, and we serve guests who truly appreciate gastronomy - that is a beautiful reminder of why we do what we do," said Chef Sakal Phoeung - President of the Disciples Escoffier Vietnam. "French culinary tradition has given us a strong foundation, but it is the people, the passion, and the joy of cooking that keep it alive. Tonight, I am very proud of the team, proud to welcome the new inductees, and proud to see this tradition continue with such energy."

"Symphony of the Bay" marks only the opening chapter of The Show's story. With new themed evenings and culinary collaborations planned across the year ahead, The Show at voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang is set to become a defining fixture on Nha Trang's dining and entertainment calendar. For upcoming event dates and reservations, guests are invited to follow the official hotel fanpage or contact the hotel directly.

SOURCE voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG