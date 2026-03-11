34th Guzhen Lighting Fair | 100+ Overseas Buyers Onboard

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 34th Guzhen Lighting Fair will grandly kick off from March 18 to 21, 2026 at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Zhongshan city, Guangdong Province, China.

Centered on spring sourcing and focusing on the domestic market, the fair is committed to helping enterprises expand international resources. For the first time, it has invited 100+ high-quality overseas major buyers to gather in the Lighting Capital.

Meanwhile, three business matching sessions and an Interstellar Plaza guided tour will be held, building an efficient international docking platform for both supply and demand sides.

1. Global Sourcing Network: Malaysia Purchasing Mission Launched Exclusively

The fair brings together top overseas buyers worldwide, covering Russia, Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and other diverse regions. With an extensive geographical layout and in-depth market radiation, it helps enterprises open global trade channels efficiently.

In addition, the Ancient Town Lighting Fair has reached in-depth cooperation with the Malaysia-China General Chamber of Commerce (MGCC) to launch a special Malaysia Purchasing Mission.

Founded in 1990, MGCC has 10 branches across Malaysia and over 2,000 member enterprises spanning trade, manufacturing, retail and other industries, serving as a vital bridge for Malaysia-China economic and trade development.

Leveraging the chamber's strong resource integration strengths, the mission will gather high-quality buyers with solid strength and clear sourcing demands. It injects powerful new impetus for exhibitors to accurately connect with overseas markets and expand Southeast Asian businesses.

2. Three Matching Sessions: A Precise Docking Bridge for Supply & Demand

During the fair, 3 special business matching sessions will be held, inviting exhibitor representatives and key overseas buyers to participate. Through pre-event demand research, communication and on-site negotiations, the fair provides one-stop precise matching services for both sides. It greatly reduces communication costs and facilitates efficient docking and quick transactions.

3. Interstellar Plaza Guided Tour: On-site Visit to Source Lighting Suppliers

Beyond sourcing at the main venue, the fair will host an Interstellar Plaza Guided Tour, leading the Malaysia Purchasing Mission to visit enterprise shops at the Plaza in person.

Interstellar Plaza is home to numerous shops with products covering the entire lighting industry chain. It has won merchants' trust with high-quality services, emerging as a professional flagship wholesale market integrating display, transaction and warehousing.

Adhering to the philosophy of " Original Lamps, Made in Star; Choose New Products, Come to Star ", every lamp here embodies the full-chain original gene from design to production, perfectly aligning with global buyers' demand for direct supply from the source and innovative design.

Overseas buyers can experience the unique advantages of the fair's "Exhibition & Megastore Linkage" model through on-site visits and exchanges. By delving into the source market, they can connect with richer product resources, meet multi-level sourcing demands through professional matching, and effectively reduce exhibition costs.

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair