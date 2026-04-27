Launching in October, Join Us to Seize a Valuable Business Opportunity! Pre-registration for the 2026 China Guzhen International Lighting Fair (Autumn Exhibition) is now Available!

ZHONGSHAN, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With AI-driven smart lighting achieving the upgrade to "light that follows people", healthy lighting transitioning from concept to practical application, and green, low-carbon practices becoming mandatory industry standards, the lighting industry is poised at a pivotal moment for high-quality development.

From October 22 to 25, the 2026 China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) (also known as the "35th Guzhen Lighting Fair") will grandly open at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China.

This autumn exhibition will cover an expansive 1.5 million square meters, and bring together over 3,600 enterprises to establish a professional, market-driven, and international trade platform.

Pre-registration for the fair is now open. We warmly invite global buyers and lighting industry professionals to register online in advance to claim a complimentary CNY 100 ticket for a limited time and be part of this premier trade event for the lighting industry.

Prime booths at the main venue are in high demand. Whether your expertise lies in smart lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, or if you're a machinery equipment or service provider, this is your gateway to global business opportunities.

Powered by a hundred-billion-yuan industrial cluster, focused on key industry trends to establish a thriving trade hub

As the "Lighting Capital of China," Guzhen Town has spent over 40 years fostering and developing its industry, forming a lighting cluster with an annual output value exceeding CNY 100 billion. Anchored in Guzhen town, this cluster spans 11 towns and districts across three neighboring cities, creating a comprehensive industrial chain that integrates R&D, manufacturing, distribution, and services. It stands as a pivotal hub in the global lighting industry.

This autumn edition is grounded in the industry's foundation, and closely aligns with the three major trends of 2026: AI integration, healthy lighting, and green, low-carbon development. It aims to deepen its focus on the export market while also addressing domestic demand.

Building on the "1+8+N"grand layout of the lighting fair, this exhibition connects the main venue, the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, with eight sub-venues. By integrating exhibitions with storefronts and merging online and offline platforms, it effectively breaks down industry barriers to achieve precise supply-demand matchmaking.

This exhibition will feature over 100,000 original new products, ranging from cutting-edge technologies like AI visual tracking and smart dimming to healthy lighting solutions that align with human circadian rhythms. It will also highlight the innovative integration of high-efficiency photovoltaic panels and smart energy storage systems in the green lighting sector, as well as the meticulous craftsmanship of core upstream components such as high-precision optical lenses and high-stability driver power supplies. The Guzhen Lighting Fair offers comprehensive coverage of the entire lighting industry chain, delivering a seamless one-stop sourcing experience for global buyers.

Seven exhibition zones upgraded to precisely target trending sectors and efficiently acquire customers.

The seven exhibition halls at the main venue have been fully optimized and upgraded, with layouts strategically planned to reflect industry trends and market demands. Each of the seven zones has a distinct focus.

For instance, Hall A will spotlight smart lighting and comprehensive brand exhibitors, in line with the 2026 trend of deep integration between AI and lighting, showcasing smart control systems enhanced by large models; hall B will have special sections for decorative, residential, and commercial lighting; hall C will explore and showcase exhibits focused on outdoor and specialized lighting; the machinery, accessories, and supporting services zones in Halls D and E will highlight green production and smart manufacturing, featuring automated equipment designed to help enterprises cut energy consumption and drive digital transformation; hall F will showcase the smart home and soft furnishings sectors.

Hall H has notably been upgraded to a premium product zone, concentrating on high-quality new items and trending best-sellers. It offers buyers an efficient product selection channel and provides top-tier enterprises with an exclusive platform for brand exposure. The exhibition zones will collaborate seamlessly to encompass key sectors such as smart, healthy, and green lighting, catering to the diverse display and partnership needs of various enterprises and buyers.

Leveraging omni-channel marketing to effectively engage with key global merchants

To help exhibitors effectively reach their target audience and gain an early competitive edge, this autumn exhibition has established an "online-offline omni-channel marketing matrix". Powered by the IIRIS data management system, it performs precise analysis and intelligent engagement with over 1.2 million data at home and abroad, enabling seamless integration of public and private domains across both online and offline.

Collaborating with various domestic and international platforms online, it effectively promotes the fair's highlights and exhibitors' new products through ad feeds, short videos, live streams, and graphic content; by leveraging search engine optimization and omni-channel promotion, it achieves comprehensive coverage of the industry's target audience. Offline, professional teams focus on key industrial hubs in the Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta, and Central China, leveraging on-the-ground campaigns to effectively expand the national market. At the same time, it will partner with more than 100 domestic and international media outlets for in-depth coverage, further enhancing the fair's influence within the industry.

October is a pivotal month for distributors and businesses to plan their market strategies and capitalize on emerging trends. It's also an ideal time for B-end and C-end buyers to make their purchases. The 35th Guzhen Lighting Fair, grounded in the industry and driven by market trends, leverages marketing to create a central platform for global lighting companies to showcase their brands, connect with resources, and expand their markets.

Currently, the pre-registration channel for the 35th Guzhen Lighting Fair is fully open, with free tickets available for a limited time. Meanwhile, booth reservations are in high demand, so book early to seize the initiative in the autumn procurement and sales season.

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair