Over 240,000 Visits! The 34th Guzhen Lighting Fair Successfully Concluded

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring ushers in a vibrant season of light and opportunity. On March 21, 2026, the four-day 2026 China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) (hereinafter referred to as the "34th Guzhen Lighting Fair") successfully concluded at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China.

Building on its "1+8+N" grand lighting fair pattern, this fair continued with the theme "Guzhen Lights up the World", focusing on the prime spring sourcing season. Through a variety of formats including exhibitions, supporting events, and resource matchmaking, it underscored Guzhen Lighting Fair's commitment to "professionalism, market orientation, and internationalization".

Main Venue - Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, together with 8 sub-venues, including Star Alliance Global Brand Lighting Center, Lihe Lighting Expo Center, Huayi Plaza, Lighting Era Center, Guzhen Chang'an Lighting Parts & Electronic City, Caosan International Lighting Parts City, Guyi Qingfeng LED Lighting Trading City and Guyi Ruifeng International Lighting Fittings City, received over 3,600 brand enterprises to showcase more than 100,000 original new products, with a total exhibition area exceeding 1.5 million square meters.

Lighting Capital Gathers Business Opportunities, and Exhibitions and Trade Yield Fruitful Results

As of 14:00, March 21, the 34th Guzhen Lighting Fair main venue welcomed 94,996 professional visits, including 4,368 overseas visitors from 127 countries and regions. A significant increase was seen in visitors from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative such as Russia, Central Asia and Southeast Asia, as well as key regions including Northeast Asia.

The 8 sub-venues attracted nearly 150,000 visits, with a total of over 240,000 visits across all 9 venues.

During the fair, over 200 media outlets and industry influencers showcased the event's highlights from all perspectives through special reports, in-depth interviews, creative short videos, and interactive live streams, thereby enhancing its trade impact.

International buyers were constantly seen at both the main and sub-venues, admiring products, discussing technical details with company representatives, and eagerly placing orders.

Both exhibitors and buyers remarked that this fair was highly effective, featuring precise matchmaking and significant results. They also expressed great anticipation for the Guzhen Lighting Fair (Summer) from May 26 to 28, and the 35th Guzhen Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) from October 22 to 25.

Establishing a World-class Event at the Cradle of the Lighting Industry

Marking the start of the "15th Five-Year Plan", this Guzhen Lighting Fair was not only an important international exhibition approved by the Ministry of Commerce but also the first large-scale economic and trade event held after Guzhen Town officially set forth the goal of "establishing itself as the World's Lighting Capital", making it highly significant and profoundly influential.

The four-day exhibition was vibrant and full of energy. On the opening day, the entrances to all exhibition halls at the main venue were bustling with people, as exhibitors and buyers gathered to attend this premier industry event of the spring.

At the opening ceremony, in order to fully implement the provincial government's initiative "Guangdong Products Go Global", Guzhen Town signed agreements with two leading e-commerce platforms, Tmall and JD.com. Together, they launched the "Guangdong Products Go Global • Guzhen Lighting Special Zone", creating a new channel for "Guzhen Lighting" to expand its reach across the country and the world.

Most noteworthy is that 12 major lighting stores from cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou were officially recognized, establishing a comprehensive platform for the lighting industry that integrates exhibition, trade, channel expansion, and information exchange.

Exceptional Exhibits Across the Entire Industry Chain Drive Innovation Trends

This edition of the lighting fair was not only a prominent trade event but also an essential benchmark for observing cutting-edge industry technologies and guiding product development trends.

The main venue brought together nearly 1,000 premium brand enterprises, showcasing a comprehensive range of products across categories such as smart lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, special lamps, machinery and equipment, auxiliary materials and accessories. It also extended into related home furnishing sectors, including ceramics, sanitary ware, and smart locks, offering a full-spectrum display of a rich and diverse industrial ecosystem.

Over the course of the four-day event, from the launch of ground breaking new products and immersive lighting scene displays at the main venue to on-site product selection and in-depth business discussions at the sub-venues, the fair showcased three major industry trends: "smart lighting, green and low-carbon solutions, and healthy lighting environments", delivering an array of remarkable highlights.

With its comprehensive industry chain, this lighting fair highlighted the industry's profound transformation from "selling products and services" to "selling experiences and solutions", and an upgraded trend that has become a central focus for buyers.

These achievements not only accelerate the lighting industry's transition to new productive quality forces but also clearly showcase the sector's comprehensive upgrade towards high-end, intelligent, and green development.

Precise Business Matching for Efficient Collaboration

This exhibition leveraged the Lighting Online platform to newly introduce the "Global Buyers Spring Sourcing" in collaboration for the first time with the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce.

Over 100 high-quality overseas buyers from regions including Russia, Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America were invited to form a professional buyer group and engaged in exclusive business matching with exhibitors and selected products on-site.

During the fair, three "Denggle.com Business Matching" were held based on a dual mechanism of "smart algorithms + manual review" to ensure that the invited buyers not only have purchasing intentions but also demonstrate potential for long-term collaboration.

Additionally, an Interstellar Plaza Sourcing Tour was introduced to enhance the precision of supply-demand alignment and foster mutual trust through exchange meetings and store visits. This assists enterprises in expanding their collaborative opportunities in Southeast Asia and broader global markets.

Industry Dialogue to Explore Future Development Paths

The organizer collaborated with professional organizations such as China Association of Lighting Industry, Guangdong Lighting Association, and Guangdong Electronic Commerce Association to host 6 high-quality themed events.

The events centered on key topics such as consumption upgrades, smart lighting, green development, cross-border e-commerce, and global industry expansion, bringing together industry experts and corporate representatives for in-depth discussions and exchanges of ideas. These efforts continuously infused fresh perspectives and momentum into the high-quality development of the lighting industry.

Meanwhile, the 8 sub-venues simultaneously hosted a variety of coordinated activities, including procurement fairs, business matchmaking events, and special promotional campaigns. A series of themed events, including the Star Alliance "Spring Special Lighting Fair", the Lihe Lighting Expo Center "Spring New Product Sourcing Season", and the Huayi Plaza "318 Global Lighting Sourcing Festival", were also presented, attracting a large number of merchants and energizing the Guzhen lighting market with strong momentum and vibrant business activity.

Moving Forward with the New, Gathering Light from the World

The 34th Guzhen Lighting Fair Successfully Concludes

Enhancing the Industry and Expanding the Market

Starting from Guzhen

See you again in May!

We sincerely express a grateful appreciation for all exhibitors, partners, media professionals, and visitors who joined us! Thanks to your support and participation, this Guzhen Lighting Fair showed a remarkable brilliance. Your trust will drive our continued progress. Let's look forward to the Guzhen Lighting Fair (Summer) this May to explore new opportunities in niche markets and create a new vision for the lighting industry with precise market insights and efficient resource connections!

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair