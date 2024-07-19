4 Days of Family Fun at Cotai Expo - Free-Admission Sands Shopping Carnival Open Now

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: "The Sands Shopping Carnival is celebrating its 5th anniversary this year. Over these five years, Sands China has maintained a steadfast partnership with the Macao SAR Government, the Macao Chamber of Commerce, and other supporting entities, providing relentless support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through this platform without seeking any financial return. Together, we have successfully created nearly 2,800 exhibition booths over the years. This year also marks the momentous 20th anniversary of Sands Macao. As a long-standing pillar of Macao's business landscape, we have deep ties with the local community. Our commitment to supporting local SMEs is unwavering, and we embrace the philosophy of growing with SMEs. Year after year, we have organised the Sands Shopping Carnival, fostering mutual assistance and collaboration across various sectors in Macao."

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, said: "Shopping is a key component of tourism. In the first quarter of this year, 48 percent of visitor expenditure in Macao was dedicated to shopping, which constituted the largest category of tourism expenditure, followed by accommodation and dining. Delivering exceptional shopping experiences is therefore crucial for enhancing the overall travel experience of tourists. It is essential for the retail service industry to catch up with market demands by continuously introducing products that cater to customers' preferences and providing meticulous and personalised services."

U Kin Cho, vice president of the board of directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, said: "Sands China is committed to supporting the Macao SAR government's initiatives to promote the growth of SMEs. For five consecutive years, they have organised the Sands Shopping Carnival, a remarkable event that serves as a free business platform for SMEs. This event helps them expand their market presence and create new business opportunities. The Sands Shopping Carnival has been a resounding success, attracting over 100,000 participants annually. It has become one of the largest discount sale events in Macao and a renowned signature event in the local retail industry. We firmly believe that with the active involvement of major corporations like Sands China, and the determined efforts of SMEs in their own transformation and upgrading, Macao will undoubtedly regain its economic vitality."

The Sands Shopping Carnival offers a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers, helping them create more business opportunities, while providing a fun weekend destination hotspot for local residents and tourists in support of the Macao government's 'tourism+' initiative. It is the fifth year that Sands China is running the shopping and leisure hotspot, with total visitation for the last four carnivals surpassing 420,000.

The carnival is free-admission, and is the largest sale event in Macao. It is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily, Thursday-Sunday, July 18-21 at Cotai Expo Halls A and B, with a special invitation-only preview session on the first day. The carnival features more than 580 booths, with a record-breaking 325 booths dedicated to local SME suppliers. Additionally, the carnival offers nine exhibition zones across 21,000 square metres: Sands retailers; household products; parenting and family; gourmet and wine; food court; green living; Macao cultural and creative; play and fun; and Macao specialties and souvenirs. Among the more than 260,000 products, the 2024 Sands Shopping Carnival features a limited number of special daily MOP 1 items each day for shoppers.

Furthermore, the Sands Shopping Carnival has witnessed a continuous increase in the number of participating community organisations, encompassing a wide range of areas including culture and creativity, as well as food and beverage. This trend reflects the transformation of the carnival into a grand shopping extravaganza, uniting all sectors within Macao. As part of Sands China's long-standing efforts to promote social inclusion, Sands Cares Ambassadors are providing on-site support to local community organisations participating in the carnival, such as by helping man their booths.

The carnival features free parking as well as complimentary shuttle buses running routes to and from various locations throughout the city: Luso International Bank Building at Nam Van, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Frontier Post at Macao Port, Border Gate, and Hengqin Port (Macao side).

The Sands Shopping Carnival features a variety of shopping, an international-cuisine food court area, and family-friendly entertainment, activities and games. Carnival highlights include:

Over 580 booths offering more than 260,000 products and some of the best deals in town, including special daily MOP 1 products and huge discounts of up to 90 per cent off ; visitors are encouraged to support sustainability by bringing their own shopping bags

offering more than 260,000 products and some of the best deals in town, including special daily and ; visitors are encouraged to support sustainability by bringing their own shopping bags BOC Smart Kids Presents: Little Master Chef Workshop , a free food-prep and decorating activity for children, led by Sands China's food and beverage team, featuring Mexican Tacos, Vietnamese spring rolls, handmade sushi, and more

, a free food-prep and decorating activity for children, led by Sands China's food and beverage team, featuring Mexican Tacos, Vietnamese spring rolls, handmade sushi, and more ICBC ePay Presents: National Essence: Hanfu Styling Contest , with adults aged 18 or above from cities in the Greater Bay Area competing Saturday for the Excellence Award and a judging panel awarding prizes on the same day

, with adults aged 18 or above from cities in the Greater Bay Area competing Saturday for the Excellence Award and a judging panel awarding prizes on the same day Bank of Communications Presents: Rising Stars: 2024 Kids Talent Showdown , providing a platform for children aged 5 to 12 years old in cities in the Greater Bay Area to showcase their talents on stage on Sunday; outstanding individuals and teams will be awarded an Excellence Award on the same day

, providing a platform for children aged 5 to 12 years old in cities in the Greater Bay Area to showcase their talents on stage on Sunday; outstanding individuals and teams will be awarded an Excellence Award on the same day Food Court featuring a variety of regional and international choices, with free eco-friendly utensils available

The 2024 Sands Shopping Carnival is organised by Sands China Ltd. and co-organised by the Macao Chamber of Commerce, with the full support of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute. It is sponsored by BOC Macau, ICBC (Macau), Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Macau Branch, and BNU.

The carnival's opening ceremony on Thursday was officiated by Dr. Wong; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; Tai Kin Ip, director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; U U Sang, chairman of the board of directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute; Sun Yaohua, director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; U Kin Cho; Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd.; Dave Sun, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Sands China Ltd. and managing director of Venetian Macau Limited; Stephen Ieong, managing director of Bank of China Macau Branch; Huang Xianjun, deputy chief executive officer of ICBC Macau; Xia Ying, vice president of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Macau Branch; and Carlos Cid Alvares, chief executive officer of BNU.

More information about the 2024 Sands Shopping Carnival is available at the event's official website at https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/sands-lifestyle/events/sands-shopping-carnival-2024.html.

