40 Years in Vietnam: Weichai and Partners Reap the Rewards, Ready for More

HANOI, Vietnam, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 22, the Weichai Group 2026 Global Partners Conference was held in Hanoi, Vietnam. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Weichai and the 40th anniversary of its presence in the Vietnam market. Over 40 years in Southeast Asia, Weichai has deeply integrated into the local industry, supporting Vietnamese customers throughout their growth journey. At this new starting point, Weichai will work with partners to advance comprehensively toward green and intelligent transformation and embark on a new journey of high-quality development.

For 40 years, Weichai has localized and adapted products to Vietnam's hot, humid, and complex operating conditions, earning market trust through quality. It has also expanded its local ecosystem: Baudouin high-end power entered marine and generation markets; it secured Vietnam Register certification as the first overseas power firm; and its products comply with Euro II to V emissions standards. Weichai has thus evolved from product exports to integrated offerings of products, service, technology, and brands, becoming a reliable long-term partner for Vietnamese customers.

With reliable quality and attentive service, Weichai has established a full-category, full-scenario presence in Vietnam across buses, truck, marine, Construction Machinery, and power and energy, while steadily building its brand leadership and maintaining market performance among the industry's best. To date, the cumulative sales of Weichai's full range of power products in Vietnam have exceeded 160,000 units, with market share in the buses and marine engines segments remaining firmly in first place. In the first half of 2026, engine sales rose 19% year on year, continuing to lead the Vietnam power market.

These results are built on stable local partnerships. Weichai has long cooperated with THACO, a leading Vietnamese firm, as the core powertrain supplier for buses and light trucks. The partnership has expanded from engine supply to the full vehicle chain, shifting from trade to deeper localization, and building a solid bridge for China‑Vietnam economic cooperation through technology and strength.

At a new milestone after 40 years of partnership, Weichai will follow global new‑energy and smart trends, deepen Vietnam presence, focus on green and smart upgrades, upgrade tech, products, services, and explore green growth with partners and pursue high‑quality development.

SOURCE Weichai Group