70% of People in Singapore Turn to Screens to Escape Daily Pressures, New Study Finds

StarHub launches The Power of Pause to help people build healthier relationships with their digital devices

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many people in Singapore, screens have become a source of comfort, connection and escape. A national study by StarHub and YouGov1 found that seven in ten people in Singapore use screens to cope with everyday pressures, while more than 80% reported feeling mentally drained by prolonged screen time.2

In response, StarHub today launched The Power of Pause, the next chapter of its Digital Wellbeing initiative. Building on last year's focus on excessive screen time, this year's initiative encourages people to better understand their motivations behind their digital habits and make more intentional choices about when to connect and when to take a break.

"The conversation around screen time is increasingly about balancing that with creating meaningful, real-life moments with the people around us," said Tan Toi Chia, Chief of People, Organisation and Communications at StarHub. "As our lives become increasingly digital, choosing to pause creates opportunities to strengthen the connection between individuals, families and communities, one moment at a time."

The Power of Pause initiative will run throughout the year through the refreshed Digital BMI (Balanced Media Index) microsite, corporate partnerships, creator collaborations, and community activations, culminating in the return of the StarHub 5G Wellness Festival in September 2026.

A More Personalised Digital BMI Quiz

The refreshed platform combines new tailored recommendations and expert-backed resources from partners including the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), National Library Board (NLB), and digital mental health platform ThoughtFull. In support of the national Digital for Life movement, IMDA has contributed online safety resources to the platform, focused on helping parents and youths build healthy digital habits.

"The study findings reflect what we see in ThoughtFull's clinical data across the region every day: hyperconnectivity is becoming a measurable driver of psychological strain. Through our partnership with StarHub, Digital BMI users will be able to understand their emotional needs better with clinically backed content and a dedicated support journey within the ThoughtFull app," said Dr John Pinto, Head of Counselling at ThoughtFull.

From digital wellbeing and long-form reading to improve focus, to online safety and parenting in the digital age, the Digital BMI microsite aims to provide trusted guidance tailored to different life stages and needs.

Visit www.starhub.com/digitalbmi to learn more and discover your Digital BMI today.

1 The national survey of 1,036 respondents in Singapore was conducted by StarHub and YouGov in April 2026.

2 Please refer to the attached deck for additional findings from the 2025-2026 national studies conducted by StarHub and YouGov.

SOURCE StarHub