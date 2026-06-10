StarHub's Got You This June: Staying Connected at Home, Away and Everywhere in Between

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're gearing up for the World Cup, or simply looking for more value at home, here's a quick look at what's happening at StarHub this month.

Hub More. Save More. Worry Less.

No two households are the same. That's why Hubbing helps customers enjoy greater savings and peace of mind when they add on broadband, mobile and entertainment services. Build the perfect family plan with all-inclusive broadband from $29.55/month, up to 25% savings on more 5G Unlimited+ mobile lines and more ways to Hub with us

Hub More. Save More. Worry Less. Hubling™ Happy to Help Blind Box The World Cup is Here. Don’t Miss a Match

Find out more: https://www.starhub.com/personal/hubbing.html

From 8 June, look out for the limited edition Hubling™ Happy to Help Blind Box, available exclusively at StarHub retail stores. New customers who sign up for two eligible services will receive a Blind Box for free. Existing customers with one eligible service can add on one service, while those with two eligible services can add on or upgrade an existing service to qualify. Hidden inside 10 Blind Boxes are Golden Tickets, including two grand prizes of a 2D1N Family Retreat at Mandai Rainforest Resort with four tickets to one Mandai Wildlife Park (worth over $900) and $200 Grab vouchers.

Visit StarHub's Instagram page for more.

The World Cup is Here. Don't Miss a Match

Catch all 104 matches live on StarHub TV+ from 12 June with Mediacorp's FIFA World Cup 2026™ Season Pass, available at $118 for new and existing customers. Sign up and receive $400 worth of Hisense TV and Samsung device vouchers. Find out more: https://www.starhub.com/personal/bundles/worldcup-2026.html

Looking to catch the action with fellow football fans? Join us at our next StarHub WatchParty on 28 June at Oasis Terraces, Punggol! Enjoy breakfast and family-friendly football carnival games from 9am before Argentina takes on Jordan at 10am. Check out StarHub's Instagram page for the latest.

However June looks for you, StarHub's got you.

About StarHub

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment, and digital services. With our extensive fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, we bring to people, homes and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communication solutions. We develop and deliver solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, Internet of Things, and robotics for corporate and government clients.

StarHub is committed to conducting our business sustainably and responsibly. StarHub is named among TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025 and ranked as the world's most sustainable wireless telecommunication provider on the Corporate Knights Global 100 (2025). StarHub also ranks 187 on the FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500 in 2025. Listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard, StarHub is a component stock of the SGX iEdge Singapore Low Carbon Index, iEdge-OCBC Singapore Low Carbon Select 50 Capped Index; as well as the FTSE4Good Index series.

SOURCE StarHub