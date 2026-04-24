StarHub Takes Over Clarke Quay for Premier League Final Day

One night. Ten matches. A city watching together.

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The final day of the Premier League 2025/26 season is here, and the loudest roar will be at Clarke Quay. On 24 May, StarHub takes over with a football-filled night that goes far beyond your usual viewing experience.

As Singapore's exclusive Premier League broadcaster, StarHub will once again host fans for the final matchday, this time as StarHub WatchParty: Premier League Final Day, the first in a new series of live, shared entertainment experiences.

The energy begins at 7pm, well before the 11pm kick-off. Hosted by Mediacorp personality, The Muttons from CLASS 95 radio station, fans can take on football simulators, goalkeeper challenges and interactive games throughout the evening. Registered attendees can enjoy free unlimited ice cream and snacks, while StarHub subscribers get additional perks, including 1-for-1 Guinness (while stocks last), exclusive event merchandise and more.

With the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City going down to the wire, the stakes are high. All 10 matches will be screened simultaneously across multiple zones, lanes and partner venues throughout Clarke Quay, allowing fans to move between screens and catch the action from different games as it happens.

Admission is free. Slots are limited. Secure your spot at starhub.com/watchparty.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 24 May 2026

Time: From 7pm (Kick-off at 11pm)

Venue: CQ @ Clarke Quay, Fountain Square

Follow StarHub's social media channels for the latest updates.

SOURCE Starhub