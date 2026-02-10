75 YEARS OF GRANGE CELEBRATED BY A SHORT FILM

ANCHORED BY MARKING MOMENTS, MUSIC AND MEMORY: ONCE TASTED, NEVER FORGOTTEN

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penfolds has released The Conversation: The Memory of Music, a 90-second short film celebrating 75 years of Penfolds most iconic wine (1951 (experimental) – 2026), and the moments it has helped shape in many people's lives. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Alexis Gómez and developed in partnership with International Creative Agency, Frosty, the film honours Grange through creative storytelling.

Penfolds presents The Memory of Music, a cinematic exploration of Grange, directed by award-winning filmmaker Alexis Gómez. The film invites you into a powerful conversation, where music evokes memory, and memory infuses the palate. The first refrains of a song unfold into something richer: the notes of Grange. Rich. Bold. Lasting. Once Tasted, Never Forgotten. Discover more: https://www.penfolds.com/grange.html Speed Speed

Set in Lisbon, Portugal, the content follows a couple across two locations, each reflecting where they are in a conversation. The film captures the essence of Penfolds flagship wine through a quiet and reflective discussion between two characters, portrayed by British actors Edward Hayter and Ellen Francis. Through music and dialogue, the film explores how special moments are remembered not just through memory, but through sound and taste - showing how a familiar note or the first sip can bring a moment from the past back into focus.

"Some of life's most important moments unfold during an occasion, a celebration or simply around a table over a meal and a glass of wine," says Kristy Keyte, Penfolds Chief Marketing Officer. "The Conversation is a tribute to the 75-year legacy of Penfolds Grange, a wine chosen time and again to mark milestones, special moments and celebrations around the world."

"Once tasted, never forgotten – Grange is a wine remembered not just for its taste, but for the experiences it complements and the lasting impression it leaves."

The film will premiere across Penfolds owned channels including Penfolds.com, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram from October 27, with additional regional media placements in Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and more in 2026.

"This film beautifully intertwines art and the infinite essence of a Penfolds wine," says Alexis Gómez, Director. "It speaks to how art opens worlds of memory, truth and legacy – the unseen and intangible worlds that live all around us."

This global roll-out positions The Conversation as a major cultural moment for Penfolds, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Grange – a milestone that will be reached and celebrated throughout 2026 – and reinforcing its legacy as one of the world's most celebratory wines.

Born from a vision of Max Schubert in 1951, Penfolds Grange is a wine that defied convention and defined a new era of winemaking in Australia. Today, it remains a symbol of innovation, passion and determination, and is the purest reflection of Penfolds House Style.

To view The Conversation: The Memory of Music, visit Penfolds.com

To view still assets, visit the link HERE

ABOUT PENFOLDS GRANGE

As Penfolds flagship, Grange is the ultimate expression of Penfolds House Style and the benchmark for winemaking style and quality. The creation of the first experimental vintage by Max Schubert was inspired by a trip he took to Europe in 1950, which included stops in Lisbon and Bordeaux. With a vision to create an Australian wine with the same aging potential as the ones he saw overseas, the 1951 vintage was grounded in invention, passion, risk and determination. In the years since, Grange has elevated Penfolds to global fine winemaker. With an unbroken lineage of vintages since 1951, Grange is one of the most consistently produced – and celebrated – wines in the world, achieving more than 37 perfect scores from wine critics in its almost 75 years. It is underpinned by Penfolds approach to multi-regional sourcing and blending, with only the best fruit from South Australia selected each year and matured in Penfolds cellars. The Penfolds Winemaking Team are the custodians of Grange, united by an unmistakable red thread that connects generations of skill and innovation across hemispheres.

ABOUT ALEXIS GÓMEZ

Alexis Gómez is a Mexican director who creates enigmatic worlds through the mystical beauty of the seemingly ordinary. His power is in subtlety and simplicity. His early work in music videos earned him Grammys, and his fictional debut won Best Narrative Short at Guadalajara International Film Festival. He has worked on campaigns for Nike, Coca Cola, and Kismet with Adrien Brody.

ABOUT FROSTY (NOW PROJECT 3)

Frosty is an international creative studio, comprising a team of creatives and strategists with deep knowledge and experience in the worlds of luxury and consumer brands. Their clients include Burberry, Prada, Defender, and Netflix, among others.

With notable work spanning fashion, fragrance, sports, and music, they bring a unique cultural sensibility, marked by strength in narrative-led scriptwriting and the nuanced integration of brand codes. Frosty's recent award-winning campaign for Burberry ("It's Always Burberry Weather"), featuring Barry Keoghan and Olivia Colman, was a key influence in Penfolds selection of the agency.

