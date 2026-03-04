PENFOLDS APPOINTS TROYE SIVAN AS CREATIVE PARTNER

Penfolds Chief Marketing Officer, Kristy Keyte, also spoke to the partnership: "Troye Sivan is a visionary, whose influence spans music, fashion and design – and now, wine. He embodies many values close to Penfolds heart, like curiosity and creativity. Troye is a trusted partner who is propelling Penfolds beyond where we would go on our own, opening new pathways for us to bring people together and create never-forgotten memories."

Troye Sivan celebrated the announcement by hosting an intimate dinner during Paris Fashion Week. Joined by a close circle of friends and creators, Troye unveiled his first collaboration, limited-edition Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz designs.

Bin 389 Designed by Troye Sivan comprises two offerings: a limited-edition 750ml gift box (RRP AUD $120.00) and a 1.5L magnum art piece (price on expression of interest), both showcasing wine from the 2023 vintage. Each 750ml bottle is carefully hand wrapped in tissue paper printed with one of twenty images selected from Troye's personal camera roll – each image is a moment of inspiration and connection to be collected and treasured. The magnum edition, handcrafted by South Korean artist Rahee Yoon, is limited to just 20 pieces, making it an exceptionally rare collector's item, available by expression of interest only.

The striking translucent red-and-white designs evoke warmth and nostalgia. The wine itself – a benchmark of Penfolds excellence; one of Australia's most cellared wines and a favourite amongst collectors worldwide – reflects Troye's expressive, approachable character and casual elegance.

Troye Sivan follows in the footsteps of Penfolds first Creative Partner, NIGO, founder of Human Made and Artistic Director of Kenzo. Penfolds Creative Partners are globally celebrated cultural trailblazers who defy convention, merging authenticity and innovation to reshape the boundaries of creativity.

Bin 389 Designed by Troye Sivan is available globally from March 2026 via luxury retail, global travel and direct-to-consumer channels. Further collaborations between Penfolds and Troye Sivan will be announced throughout 2026. Visit www.penfolds.com for more information.

SOURCE Penfolds