PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN TWO LEGENDS CONTINUES WITH GRANGE LA CHAPELLE 2022

Highly anticipated 2022 vintage follows the celebrated inaugural release

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Grange La Chapelle 2022, a powerful blend of the world's most revered Syrah and Shiraz and the second release from the partnership between La Chapelle and Penfolds Grange. Embodying Australian boldness and French finesse, Grange La Chapelle 2022 is a wine that speaks two languages fluently yet tells one compelling story.

Following the inaugural global release in 2025 at Monnaie de Paris, this vintage marks the evolution of this bold partnership between two legends. A long-standing friendship between Caroline Frey, Chief Winemaker and vigneron, La Chapelle (through to 2024 vintage) and Peter Gago, Chief Winemaker Penfolds Grange first inspired this unexpected union, and shared expertise ultimately showcased what this varietal could achieve aromatically and structurally - coalescing different geographies, soils and winemaking cultures.

The second release is not La Chapelle, and it is not Grange – it is a celebration of what Shiraz can do when two legends, two hemispheres and two winemaking traditions come together. Grange La Chapelle 2022 continues the journey, combining the attributes of French Syrah and Australian Shiraz, expressions that share a common ancestry yet have evolved into distinctive styles from their respective terroirs. 50% La Chapelle France, from the steep, sun drenched slopes of the Hill of Hermitage and 50% Grange made from a collection of select South Australian vineyards: Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale and Coonawarra - including many old 19th-Century vines.

While the first release in 2025 debuted Grange La Chapelle, the second release stands as a testament to the harmony, quality and expertise of each House. Peter Gago said, "If 2021 introduced Grange La Chapelle then 2022 welcomes La Chapelle Grange – interchangeably, assuredly, sensitively, convincingly."

Caroline Frey said, "Grange La Chapelle is a conversation between two hemispheres. With this second vintage, building on the foundation laid in 2021, the identity of the wine is firmly established, carried by the singularity and magic of the 2022 vintage."

Peter Gago said, "The right things happened at the right times across the two disparate growing seasons. This 50:50 blend has woven a majestic Syrah/Shiraz exemplar. One for the ages."

This blend continues to offer a true taste of the shared history of Syrah and Shiraz and future possibilities. While this is the second release from the partnership, Grange La Chapelle is intended for future release, mother nature permitting.

A small collective of customers from around the world were again personally invited by both teams to hand sell Grange La Chapelle 2022 to their private customers. The wine is rare, and the make size small.

750ml RRP S$3,200. Visit grangexlachapelle.com for further information.

Press assets can be downloaded here.

NOTES TO EDITOR:

About Grange La Chapelle:

Bold and unique. Uniting winemaking cultures, spanning hemispheres and time. Fate. A longstanding friendship between two winemakers created an idea. The idea became a trial. The trial became a wine. And then there were three – 2021 (released), 2022 (bottled), 2023 (bottled) and 2024 (bottled). Who would have thought? Syrah from the legendary Hill of Hermitage, La Chapelle, coupled with Shiraz from esteemed South Australian vineyards, Grange. The blend's raison d'être: One variety - reunited, reinterpreted, reassembled. La Chapelle named after the chapel on the top of the mound of granite on the left bank of Rhône, is a revered wine in Tain l'Hermitage, France. This Syrah from the revered Hermitage appellation is both powerful & mythical, made to last. Today La Chapelle 1978, 1990, 1991 & 2015 vintages are much sought after globally, and the 1961 remains a 20th-Century wine legend.

Grange is named after the cottage at Magill Estate Winery, South Australia (originally established by early settlers Dr Penfold and his wife Mary in 1844). Created in 1951, Grange has enjoyed an unbroken lineage of vintages. It is one of the most consistently produced and celebrated wines in the world. Prized vintages to relish today include 1952, 1962, 2008, 2010 & 2018.

SOURCE Penfolds