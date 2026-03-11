81% of Vietnamese Travelers Want to Use AI to Plan Their Next Trip, Agoda Report Finds

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Agoda 2026 Travel Outlook Report, Vietnamese travelers are emerging as the region's most enthusiastic adopters of artificial intelligence (AI) in travel planning. The report reveals that 81% of Vietnamese travelers are likely to use AI to plan their next journey - the highest rate in Asia, where the average is 63%.

Despite being at an early stage of adoption, sentiment towards AI remains largely positive. Agoda's study shows that 86% of Vietnamese travelers either trust AI-generated information or feel neutral about it, with 59% expressing a neutral stance and 28% saying they actively trust AI. This openness suggests strong potential for wider adoption as AI-powered travel solutions become more accessible and familiar.

Vietnam's rapid digital transformation and booming tech ecosystem are accelerating the integration of AI into everyday life from work and education to shopping and entertainment. Travel planning is no exception. Among Vietnamese users who already engage with AI, Agoda's report found that the most common applications include recommending local attractions and activities , suggesting restaurant and dining options, creating personalised travel itineraries (30%), and real-time language translation (30%) - demonstrating a clear appetite for smarter, more personalised travel experiences.

Commenting on the findings, Lam Vu, Country Director Vietnam at Agoda, said:

"It is impressive to see how open Vietnamese travelers are to applying technology to their travel journeys. This strong interest in AI reflects a broader mindset of curiosity, efficiency, and personalization. As a digital travel platform, Agoda continuously invests in innovating our technology to deliver seamless, intuitive experiences - empowering travelers to explore the world in ways that suit their own preferences, pace, and style."

With over 6 million properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available in one seamless booking experience, Agoda is well positioned to support Vietnamese travelers as they set out to discover more of the world in 2026 - backed by intelligent technology designed to simplify planning and personalise every journey.

SOURCE Agoda