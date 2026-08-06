A Celebration of Tea Craftsmanship: The St. Regis Bar Macao Unveils Exclusive Afternoon Tea with Saicho

MACAU, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, The St. Regis Bar Macao partners with British premium sparkling tea brand Saicho to present a limited-time afternoon tea experience. Centered around the artistry of tea, the collaboration blends the timeless tradition of British afternoon tea with the rich heritage of Asian tea culture through refined culinary creations, signature sparkling teas, and inventive cocktails, inviting guests on an afternoon journey of flavor and sensory discovery.

The St. Regis Bar x Saicho Afternoon Tea Set The St. Regis Bar Macao - Mural The St. Regis Bar Macao

Mr. Stuart-Wayne Douglas, General Manager of The St. Regis Macao, said: "At St. Regis, we believe every dining experience should tell a story. We are delighted to collaborate with Saicho to bring together tea, craftsmanship, and flavor in a way that offers guests a fresh perspective on afternoon tea, showcasing a new expression of modern luxury dining."

Founded with a vision to redefine the tea-drinking experience, Saicho sources exceptional single-origin teas from renowned tea-growing regions across Asia and combines British craftsmanship with a meticulous 24-hour cold-brewing process to create sparkling teas of remarkable complexity and elegance.

The St. Regis Bar Macao × Saicho Afternoon Tea Set draws inspiration from the harmonious meeting of British and Asian cultures. To showcase the remarkable versatility of sparkling tea in gastronomy, the culinary team at The St. Regis Bar has crafted a menu inspired by Saicho's three signature tea expressions: Hojicha, Darjeeling and Jasmine.

The savory selection features highlight such as Yellowfin Tuna Tartare with Potato Pavé, Smoked Salmon Mousse, the classic Cucumber Sandwich, and a Hong Kong-inspired Prawn Toast, each thoughtfully designed to complement the characteristics of the teas. On the sweet side, tea-infused creations including Jasmine Bavaroise with Peach Jasmine Jelly and Darjeeling Cheesecake further celebrate the nuanced flavors of Saicho's collection. Every element of the menu has been carefully conceived to create a harmonious and balanced pairing experience.

Meanwhile, the roasted and nutty profile of Saicho Hojicha enhances the earthy flavors of mushrooms and adds depth to chocolate-based desserts. The fruity and refined character of Saicho Darjeeling pairs beautifully with smoked salmon and creamy textures, while the delicate floral notes of Saicho Jasmine elevate the natural sweetness of seafood dishes. From savory delights to sweet finales, each course reflects the chef's creative interpretation of the art of tea pairing.

To further elevate the experience, guests may enjoy Saicho's sparkling tea collection alongside three bespoke cocktails inspired by the brand's signature teas. These include Twilight Ember, featuring Hojicha Sparkling Tea and mezcal; Darjeeling Dawn, crafted with Darjeeling Sparkling Tea and rye whiskey; and Jasmine Bloom, combining Jasmine Sparkling Tea and gin. These distinctive creations showcase the versatility of sparkling tea while bringing a contemporary twist to the traditional afternoon tea ritual.

The St. Regis Bar Macao × Saicho Afternoon Tea Set

Promotion Period: Daily, starting from August 1, 2026 onwards

Daily, starting from August 1, 2026 onwards Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Price: MOP 538++ for two, includes two choices of beverage

MOP 738++ for two, includes two glasses of Veuve Clicquot Champagne

MOP 538++ for two, includes two choices of beverage MOP 738++ for two, includes two glasses of Veuve Clicquot Champagne Location: Second Floor, The St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Macao

Second Floor, The St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Macao Reservations: Recommended

Tel: +853 2882 8898

Email:

Website: RecommendedTel: +853 2882 8898Email: [email protected] Website: www.thestregisbarmacao.com

About Saicho

Founded in 2020, Saicho is redefining how people celebrate. The British-Hong Kong brand creates the world's finest sparkling tea—unmatched in taste, beauty, and elegance. Saicho is for those who celebrate with intention, seeking complexity, sophistication, and connection without compromise. With offices in the UK, Hong Kong and Dubai, Saicho continues to expand globally while maintaining its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage.

Instagram - @saichodrinks

Stockists - https://hk.saichodrinks.com/pages/stockists

About The St. Regis Macao

The St. Regis Macao is the most prestigious address on the Cotai Strip. The hotel offers 400 exquisitely styled and lavishly appointed guestrooms and features The Manor, where elevates Mediterranean dining in Macau with Executive Sous Chef Michele Dell' Aquila's refined cuisine – artisanal seafood, grilled specialties, and crafted cocktails, as well as The St. Regis Bar, an inviting retreat showcasing the full St. Regis Bloody Mary World Collection, including The St. Regis Macao original recipe –Maria do Leste (Mary of the East). The Spa at The St. Regis Macao, on the 38th floor, is Macao's highest spa, boasting sweeping views of the stunning Cotai Strip and offers a rare retreat, a sensorial escape honoring the art of decadence. For meetings and events, the regal, 628-square meter Astor Ballroom is perfect for gala celebrations, distinguished corporate events or momentous weddings. For more information, please visit: www.stregismacao.com or follow The St. Regis Macao on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat@stregismacao.

SOURCE The St. Regis Macao