Indulgence Elevated: The St. Regis Bar Macao Unveils a Decadent Venchi Afternoon Tea

MACAU, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Regis Bar Macao is pleased to present an exclusive collaboration with Venchi, the esteemed Italian chocolatier with over 145 years of heritage. From April 16, 2026 onwards, this partnership will unveil a bespoke afternoon tea that masterfully infuses Venchi's signature chocolate craftsmanship into The St. Regis Macao's storied afternoon tea ritual.

The St. Regis Bar x Venchi Afternoon Tea The St. Regis Bar Macao's Mural The St. Regis Bar Macao

"We are delighted to partner with Venchi, a house that shares our unwavering dedication to artistry, quality, and the creation of memorable indulgences," said Mr. Stuart Wayne Douglas, General Manager of The St. Regis Macao. "This afternoon tea celebrates the harmony of time-honored tradition and refined flavor, offering our guests a truly sophisticated sensory journey."

Available daily from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, The St. Regis Bar x Venchi Afternoon Tea features an exquisite selection of savory canapés and sweet pastries, each delicately composed to highlight Venchi's renowned chocolate varieties. Savory highlights include the Boston Lobster Cocktail with Venchi Chocoviar and classic cocktail sauce, and the Snow Crab Tart with Venchi Piedmont hazelnut. On the sweeter side, guests will savor the Dark Chocolate Mousse (Venchi 75% sphere) and the Sicilian Cannolo with Venchi pistachio — all served alongside freshly baked scones with Devonshire clotted cream, Sicilian lemon curd, and fruit conserves.

The experience is further elevated by a choice of Illy coffee, Tea WG tea or locally sourced teas, with an option to upgrade to two glasses of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne.

As an added touch of sweetness, every guest who enjoys the Venchi Afternoon Tea will receive an exclusive complimentary chocolate tasting at the Venchi store located at The Londoner Macao, extending the indulgent journey beyond the bar.

Collaboration Details:

Afternoon Tea Period: Daily, starting April 16, 2026

Daily, starting April 16, 2026 Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Price: MOP 538++ for two, includes continuous coffee or tea

MOP 738++ for two, includes two glasses of Veuve Clicquot Champagne

MOP 538++ for two, includes continuous coffee or tea MOP 738++ for two, includes two glasses of Veuve Clicquot Champagne Location: Second Floor, The St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Macao

Second Floor, The St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Macao Reservations: Recommended



Email: Tel: +853 2882 8898Email: [email protected]

Website: www.stregisbarmacao.com

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About Venchi

Founded in 1878, Venchi has grown into a global leader in the world of chocolate, exploring it in all its forms – including gelato. With over 145 years of history, we now offer more than 350 chocolate recipes and 90 gelato flavors, always expressing our Italian soul. For us, it's the ingredients that make the difference. With taste, our chocolate and gelato are the result of a constant commitment to quality: an irreversible journey made of dedication and ingenuity, designed to deliver intense sensory experiences. Selecting only the finest fruits of nature, we craft clean, authentic recipes, interpreted with great creativity, always pushing the boundaries of taste and well-being a little further.

About The St. Regis Macao

The St. Regis Macao is the most prestigious address on the Cotai Strip. The hotel offers 400 exquisitely styled and lavishly appointed guestrooms and features The Manor, where elevates Mediterranean dining in Macau with Executive Sous Chef Michele Dell' Aquila's refined cuisine – artisanal seafood, grilled specialties, and crafted cocktails, as well as The St. Regis Bar, an inviting retreat showcasing the full St. Regis Bloody Mary World Collection, including The St. Regis Macao original recipe –Maria do Leste (Mary of the East). The Spa at The St. Regis Macao, on the 38th floor, is Macao's highest spa, boasting sweeping views of the stunning Cotai Strip and offers a rare retreat, a sensorial escape honoring the art of decadence. For meetings and events, the regal, 628-square meter Astor Ballroom is perfect for gala celebrations, distinguished corporate events or momentous weddings. For more information, please visit: www.stregismacao.com or follow The St. Regis Macao on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat@stregismacao.

SOURCE The St. Regis Macao