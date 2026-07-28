Elevating Macao's Cocktail Scene: The St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Macao Named to Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026

Renowned for its refined ambiance, signature rituals, and innovative cocktail craftsmanship, The St. Regis Bar continues to elevate Macao's presence on the global mixology stage.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement and deeply honored to be recognized among Asia's finest," said Mr. Stuart Wayne Douglas, General Manager of The St. Regis Macao. "This distinguished recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team. We extend our sincere gratitude to the drinks experts, bartenders, and drinks writers across Asia who voted for us — your continued support is truly invaluable to us."

A Benchmark of Industry Excellence

Asia's 50 Best Bars is one of the industry's most respected rankings, determined by votes from over 300 bar experts across Asia. Each voter selects up to seven bars based on visits within an 18-month period, with confidential voting and strict rules preventing self-voting or external influence, ensuring a fair and credible outcome.

Elevating The Art of Mixology Guest Shift Series

The Art of Mixology is a signature guest shift series curated by The St. Regis Bar Macao, where renowned and award-winning mixologists take stage for exclusive one-night engagements, presenting their distinctive cocktail creations to Macao's discerning locals and international visitors.

In 2026, the program was further elevated through immersive, culturally driven experiences that celebrate creativity and collaboration. A highlight was Taiwan Bartender Week in January, where visiting bartenders partnered with local talents for an interactive Bloody Mary Challenge. Together, they explored Macao's traditional markets, sourcing fresh, regional ingredients to craft their own interpretations of the iconic cocktail—transforming mixology into a meaningful cultural exchange.

In March, in celebration of International Women's Day, The St. Regis Bar hosted a special edition spotlighting six esteemed guest bartenders from leading bars in Asia, honoring the artistry, dedication, and growing influence of women in the industry.

As Macao's finest bar destination, The St. Regis Bar spoils guests with artisan cocktails and beverages, as well as a sumptuous food menu. The bar program includes the Bloody Mary 'World Collection' of which Macao's iteration is Maria do Leste – a cocktail forged from the city's unique east-meets-west culture; The Violet Hour which highlights the transition from day to evening with three distinctive martinis; a collection of 15 New York-inspired cocktails that pay homage to the legacy and glamour of the original House of Astor – The St. Regis New York; as well as mixologist Kevin Lai's impeccable cocktails inspired by Macao and New York City's heritages.

The St. Regis Bar marks distinguished occasions in the world of mixology, including World Cocktail Day on May 13 and World Martini Day on June 20, celebrating the timeless artistry and heritage of these iconic libations. In true St. Regis tradition, the bar elevates these moments by reimagining classic recipes with a modern, sophisticated twist—crafting an exquisite collection of bespoke cocktails that embody innovation, refinement, and impeccable taste for the discerning guest.

The St. Regis Bar's inclusion in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 reaffirms its unwavering dedication to the art of mixology and the creation of exceptional, memorable experiences. As it enters a new chapter of distinction, The St. Regis Macao invites guests to raise a glass in celebration—honoring a legacy of elegance, innovation, and the timeless spirit of St. Regis hospitality.

For more information, visit www.thestregisbarmacao.com. For reservations, please call +852 2882 8898 or email [email protected].

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About The St. Regis Macao

The St. Regis Macao is the most prestigious address on the Cotai Strip. The hotel offers 400 exquisitely styled and lavishly appointed guestrooms and features The Manor, where elevates Mediterranean dining in Macau with Executive Sous Chef Michele Dell' Aquila's refined cuisine – artisanal seafood, grilled specialties, and crafted cocktails, as well as The St. Regis Bar, an inviting retreat showcasing the full St. Regis Bloody Mary World Collection, including The St. Regis Macao original recipe –Maria do Leste (Mary of the East). The Spa at The St. Regis Macao, on the 38th floor, is Macao's highest spa, boasting sweeping views of the stunning Cotai Strip and offers a rare retreat, a sensorial escape honoring the art of decadence. For meetings and events, the regal, 628-square meter Astor Ballroom is perfect for gala celebrations, distinguished corporate events or momentous weddings. For more information, please visit: www.stregismacao.com or follow The St. Regis Macao on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat@stregismacao.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Helena Fong



Director, Marketing Communications



The St. Regis Macao



Email: [email protected]



Tel: +853 8113 1511





SOURCE The St. Regis Macao