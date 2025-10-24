A Decade of Positive Disruption: EDUtech Asia 2025 Returns to Singapore to Celebrate 10 Years of Innovation in Education

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrapinn announces the 10th anniversary edition of EDUtech Asia, Asia's largest and most influential education event, taking place on 5 - 6 November 2025 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore. Under the theme "Positive disruption: unlocking limitless potential in education with AI and tech," the event will bring together more than 8,000 education leaders, policymakers and technology innovators to explore how AI is transforming learning while ensuring that human connection, purpose and equity remain at the heart of education.

Global Visionaries Lead the AI Conversation

This year's keynote lineup features some of the most influential voices in global education. Professor Pasi Sahlberg (University of Melbourne) will examine why many schools remain "tech-rich but transformation-poor" and what must change to unlock AI's true impact on learning and equity. Dr Yuhyun Park, creator of the Digital Intelligence (DQ) Framework, will reveal how education systems can rapidly build AI literacy and empower every learner to thrive in an AI-driven world. Graham Brown-Martin, renowned futurist and Founder of Learning Without Frontiers, will explore how AI, immersive technologies and human skills are converging to shape a new global learning ecosystem. A major highlight will be the live keynote debate featuring Professor Pasi Sahlberg and Associate Professor Dr Ng Pak Tee (National Institute of Education, Singapore), who will confront one of the most important questions facing global education: Can AI ever replicate the human heart of teaching, or is the future of learning defined by a powerful partnership between human and machine intelligence?

A Conference Designed for Actionable Impact

The conference will feature 350+ speakers across five stages, presenting case studies and panel discussions on AI adoption, assessment redesign, future skills, institutional transformation and digital leadership. Delegates will participate in interactive roundtables and hear real-world strategies from schools and universities across Asia. TheEDUtech Asia Awards will celebrate excellence in AI innovation, sustainability, STEAM education and industry collaboration.

"EDUtech Asia has always been about driving real change through collaboration and innovation," said Sophia Ku, Managing Director, EDUtech Asia. "As we celebrate this milestone year, the 2025 edition will be our most significant yet. We're not just responding to change, but actively leading it. We are bringing together the educators and innovators who are shaping the AI-driven future of learning across Asia, providing them with the knowledge, inspiration and partnerships to unlock the full potential of technology in education."

Asia's Largest Education Technology Exhibition

Running alongside the conference, the exhibition will feature over 200 EdTech providers including Google for Education, Lenovo, Samsung, Canvas by Instructure, EdX, AWS and Jamf. Attendees will experience new AI tools and digital platforms through live demonstrations and Start-Up City showcase. The Show & Tell sessions will allow educators to share real classroom case studies and digital transformation success stories. Meanwhile, the 2nd annual Planet Protectors Sustainability Challenge, in partnership with Google for Education, will highlight student-led initiatives tackling environmental issues through innovation and technology.

