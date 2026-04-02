A New Chapter in Taiwan-Japan Tech Collaboration: Netiotek and ShareGuru to Showcase On-Premise AI Solutions Powered by Neuchips at Japan IT Week

TAIPEI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Generative AI applications transition from the cloud to internal corporate environments, the demand for enhanced data security and localized performance continues to surge. Supported by the Taiwan-Japan Industrial Collaboration Promotion Office (TJIC) of the Institute for Information Industry, a strategic trio—Neuchips, Netiotek, and ShareGuru—has joined forces to launch an integrated on-premise AI solution.

Netiotek Joins Forces with ShareGuru to Collectively Advance Local Generative AI Expertise

This comprehensive package combines high-performance AI acceleration cards, industrial-grade edge computing servers, and sophisticated knowledge-based Q&A systems.

Triple Collaboration: Building the Foundation for Localized AI

This partnership integrates the core technologies of three industry leaders. The solution will be featured in-depth by the ShareGuru and Netiotek teams during the upcoming exhibition:

Netiotek: Provides the NERMPC-265K , an industrial-grade edge computing platform. Renowned for its superior stability and thermal design, it serves as the ideal hardware foundation for long-term on-premise AI operations.

Provides the , an industrial-grade edge computing platform. Renowned for its superior stability and thermal design, it serves as the ideal hardware foundation for long-term on-premise AI operations. ShareGuru: Provides an enterprise-level semantic document retrieval and Q&A system. Utilizing its core ShareQA technology, it transforms diverse corporate documents into a real-time, high-precision knowledge base.

Provides an enterprise-level semantic document retrieval and Q&A system. Utilizing its core technology, it transforms diverse corporate documents into a real-time, high-precision knowledge base. Neuchips: Provides AI inference acceleration cards specifically optimized for Transformer architectures. The low power consumption and ease of deployment significantly reduce the operational costs for enterprises adopting Large Language Models (LLMs).

Forward-Looking Strategy: Experience Today, Witness Tomorrow

"Neuchips is dedicated to breaking through computational bottlenecks. We have already begun planning our next-generation hardware solutions optimized for Generative AI," a spokesperson stated. "By leveraging advanced architectures to support larger model configurations, we aim to comprehensively upgrade the processing speed and accuracy of on-premise inference. We cordially invite industry leaders to experience our first-generation solutions firsthand. Your feedback will be a vital reference as we refine our next-gen products."

Exhibition Information

We invite you to experience the technical innovations of high-performance on-premise AI and engage with our team of experts at the event:

Event: Japan IT Week (Embedded, Edge & IoT Computing Expo)

(Embedded, Edge & IoT Computing Expo) Date: April 8 – April 10

April 8 – April 10 Location: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

West Hall 3, 4F, W20-22 (TAIWAN TECH PAVILION)

About the Partners

Netiotek: Specializes in robust edge computing for OT–IT connectivity, AIoT, and Local LLM.

Specializes in robust edge computing for OT–IT connectivity, AIoT, and Local LLM. ShareGuru: An innovator in AI-driven knowledge management and semantic search technologies.

An innovator in AI-driven knowledge management and semantic search technologies. Neuchips: A premier provider of energy-efficient AI ASIC solutions tailored for the generative AI era.

SOURCE Neuchips