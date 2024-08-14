A VILLA RETREAT EXPERIENCE AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

A luxurious villa experience at the award-winning beachfront resort in Nusa Dua

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redefining the traditional retreat into a transcendent tropical journey, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali allows guests to embrace all of the local touches and luxuries the resort offers with newly launch package, Villa Retreat. With a welcome steeped in beautiful, ancient traditions, discerning travelers will feel at ease when they arrive on the island. A butler service on call will attend to every guest's needs. Locally inspired amenities will welcome guests and kids' amenities for families.

A personal Ritz Kids Counselor is available to assist with planning activities for young travelers, including a Ritz Kids Night Safari – a unique in-villa camping experience. Additional amenities include an impressive floating breakfast, a reserved beach cabana, and a VIP departure gift reflecting the local community as a fond memory of their time at the resort.

To enliven the senses further, villa guests will receive a resort credit of IDR 2,000,000 (or approximately USD 125) per day that can be redeemed as a dining experience, relaxing spa treatments, or signature cultural experience to add to their journey. The experiences include a private session for Soul Purification Ritual on the beach at sunrise, and a cooking class on making local delicacies, guests will be able to experience the culture like the locals.

Featuring a variety of sixteen remarkable villas, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali utilizes every aspect of the resort to offer an unparalleled experience at any vantage point. Guests wishing to be perched on the cliff with uninhibited views of the Indian Ocean or secluded amongst the gardens can choose from different cliff-top villas including The Garden Villa, The Cliff Villa, and The Ritz-Carlton Cliff Villa. Guests longing to be on the gorgeously manicured beach level can choose from The Sky Villa and The Ritz-Carlton Oceanfront Villa, which is the most expansive villa at the resort at nearly 7,300 square feet. Combining thoughtful design and décor with the beauty of its natural surroundings, all one- to three-bedroom villas exude a contemporary and residential aesthetic – giving discerning travelers a sanctuary to escape everyday life and feel at home. For more information, visit www.ritzcarltonbali.com and join the conversation on social media with #RCMemories.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI.

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C.

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit . The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

