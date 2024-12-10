Aadhaar Face Authentication Shines at the International Innovation Awards 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2024, presented by Enterprise Asia, recognized 51 exceptional innovations, each showcasing groundbreaking ideas and transformative potential. Among these trailblazing solutions, Aadhaar Face Authentication, developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), emerged as a winner in the Service and Solution category.

This innovative AI/ML-based solution exemplifies UIDAI's commitment to strengthening India's authentication system. Designed to address the unique challenges faced by certain demographics, such as laborers and senior citizens with worn-out fingerprints, Aadhaar Face Authentication offers an alternative modality alongside fingerprint and iris verification. This transformative technology ensures seamless access to essential services while enhancing inclusivity and reliability.

The innovation's impact is remarkable, with 82 active users, including Central Ministries, State Government departments, banks, non-banking financial companies, telecom and oil marketing companies. It currently facilitates 120 million monthly transactions, with a trajectory to surpass 1 billion authentications soon (775 million authentication completed till date).

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

