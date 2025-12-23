PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP (PwC) Recognized at International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2025 for its agentic-native AI-Enabled Audit Ecosystem

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PwC was awarded its second International Innovation Awards (IIA) accolade, organized by Enterprise Asia, under the Service and Solution category, earning recognition this year for developing the first agentic-native audit ecosystem — a human-led, technology-powered platform where auditors can work dynamically with embedded AI agents to help orchestrate audit workflows more efficiently across audit planning, walkthroughs, substantive testing, and validation.

PwC's proprietary AI agentic architecture creates a unified, secure, and integrated platform – improving visibility and coordination across global teams, while respecting privacy and regulatory standards. By combining human expertise with AI-driven capabilities, the system helps streamline workflows, improve quality, and enhance communication between audit teams and clients throughout the audit process.

PwC's agentic-native audit ecosystem represents a technology-driven, people-empowered approach to auditing, blending advanced AI innovation with professional judgment.

Recognition at the International Innovation Awards underscores PwC's commitment to advancing audit quality and transparency, while continuing to push the boundaries of innovation by developing new solutions that meet the evolving needs of the audit profession and its clients.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia