Access World-Class British Education at Southeast Asia's QS 5-star University

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from IDP Education reveals a shift in student preferences, with traditional destinations like Canada, the US, and Australia losing appeal due to strict visa policies, high costs, and limited family support. As a result, students are considering new options that offer affordability, career prospects, and family-friendly policies.

BUV Ecopark campus blends sustainability with cutting-edge facilities for a modern learning environment. (PRNewsfoto/British University Vietnam (BUV))

Amid this shifting landscape, Vietnam is emerging as an ideal choice for international students, particularly in Asia. The country provides accessible non-stop flights to all major Asian cities, affordable living costs (USD 4,000–8,000 annually, ranking in the top 40 globally), and low student visa fees (USD 75–300). With its favourable framework for transnational education (TNE), Vietnam offers nearly 30 high-quality international universities, including La Trobe, Fulbright, British University Vietnam (BUV), and RMIT, creating a safe, dynamic and culturally familiar environment close to home for Asian students seeking world-class education.

Investment-wise British Education in Asia

As the only foreign-invested university in Vietnam accredited by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) for meeting international education standards, BUV is an exceptional choice for students from Southeast Asia, India, China, Korea, etc., seeking a globally recognised British degree at regional rates.

Located in the award-winning eco-friendly township Ecopark adjacent to the capital city of Hanoi, BUV's 6.5-hectare campus combines sustainability with state-of-the-art facilities, with a projected total investment of USD 165 million.

Dubbed as the "Home of the Lionhearted," BUV is Vietnam's first university to earn a 5-star QS rating, a distinction it has held since 2022. As of June 2024, it remains the sole 5-star institution among nine QS-rated universities in the country.

BUV combines British academic rigour with a supportive environment fostering personal growth. All programs are English-taught and accredited by the UK's Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), ensuring alignment with the same high standards as leading British universities. Faculty members hold advanced degrees from globally respected institutions, bringing real-world expertise into the classroom.

BUV offers a diverse range of 21 undergraduate and 2 postgraduate programmes. Students earn degrees directly awarded by five top-tier UK institutions - University of London with academic direction from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), University of Stirling, Bournemouth University, Arts University Bournemouth, and University of Staffordshire - spanning Business, Computing and Innovative Technologies, Communications and Creative Industries, Hospitality and Tourism.

Beyond academics, students benefit from exchange opportunities with nearly 50 universities worldwide and a robust Personal and Social Growth (PSG) program designed to develop essential soft skills. Additionally, BUV's network of over 400 business partners connects students to valuable career opportunities in Vietnam and beyond.

Strategic Investment with Quality Assurance



BUV offers British education at a fraction of the cost of studying in traditional Asia's established education hubs. For example, with annual tuition starting at USD 11,700, it is a more accessible option compared to Southeast Asian neighbouring countries' top universities, where fees for international students range from USD 52,000 to USD 61,000 annually.

To further broaden access, BUV offers up to 100% scholarships for outstanding undergraduate and postgraduate international students holding foreign passports. Scholarship applications for the autumn 2025 intake close on June 30, 2025.

"BUV's mission is to cultivate students with resilient hearts and brilliant minds, equipped to thrive in an ever-changing world. We are committed to providing high-quality British education to outstanding students across the region, enabling lifelong learning, personal growth, and academic excellence. We look forward to welcoming a new generation of international students ready to lead with lionhearted characters and resilience," said Professor Raymond Gordon, Vice-Chancellor and President of BUV.

For more information, visit https://www.buv.edu.vn/scholarships/global-pathfinders-scholarship/

