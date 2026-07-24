AdaKami Builds Clean Water Access and Proper Sanitation for Residents of Dusun Banjarsari, South Lampung

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In fulfillment of its commitment to deliver meaningful societal impact, PT Pembiayaan Digital Indonesia (AdaKami) partnered with digital fundraising platform BenihBaik.com to construct clean water and sanitation facilities in Dusun Banjarsari, South Lampung. Through the AdaKami Peduli program, the initiative funded an 80-meter-deep borewell serving as the primary clean water source.

Workers install a large blue water tank on a structure as part of the AdaKami Peduli initiative to provide clean water access in Dusun Banjarsari, South Lampung

Data from the Lampung Provincial Government indicates that South Lampung Regency's clean water demand in 2026 is projected to reach approximately 1,900 liters per second—the fourth highest in Lampung Province¹. This substantial demand necessitates adequate, accessible clean water and proper sanitation infrastructure, particularly for Dusun Banjarsari residents. The AdaKami Peduli program provides access to water pump installations, storage tanks, distribution networks, and sanitation facilities.

Serving 37 households with a total population of 122 people, these facilities enable residents to access clean water previously scarce, especially during dry seasons. The program also fosters a healthier, more comfortable environment for the local community.

Bernardino Vega, CEO of AdaKami, stated this assistance distribution represents AdaKami's tangible environmental and social responsibility toward addressing community challenges.

"We hope the facilities constructed in Dusun Banjarsari will not only meet daily needs but also enhance public health quality over the long term," said Bernardino Vega.

Soleh, a Dusun Banjarsari resident, shared, "Previously, residents waited extended periods just to fill one water jug, and the water was poor quality and odorous. At our mosque, water was insufficient, let alone for surrounding residents without water sources. During dry seasons, we fetched water from even farther distances. Now, residents access abundant, quality water without dry season concerns. Friday prayers and religious activities have increased since water shortages are no longer feared."

Andy F. Noya, CEO & Founder of BenihBaik.com, commended AdaKami's dedication to providing clean water for Dusun Banjarsari residents. He added, "Clean water and proper sanitation are fundamental needs forming the foundation for health, productivity, and improved quality of life. We hope this program's benefits endure long-term and become a source of hope for Dusun Banjarsari households."

Through the AdaKami Peduli initiative, AdaKami reaffirms its commitment to ongoing societal contribution. By constructing clean water access and proper sanitation, AdaKami aims to deliver sustainable positive impact while inspiring collaborative efforts to enhance community quality of life across Indonesia.

About AdaKami

Founded in 2018, AdaKami is a fintech lending company in Indonesia. AdaKami is committed to empowering communities to achieve their financial goals by providing accessible and affordable loans. AdaKami bridges the gap between traditional financial services and individuals who previously had limited access to credit.

AdaKami is operated by PT Pembiayaan Digital Indonesia, an Indonesian legal entity licensed and supervised by the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

For more information, please visit www.adakami.id.

[1] Department of Communication, Informatics and Statistics of Lampung Province (2025) Projection of Clean Water Needs for Lampung Province Year 2025-2029

SOURCE AdaKami