AdaKami Contributes to National Dialogue on Strengthening Fraud Risk Management

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The continued rise in digital fraud highlights increasing risks to consumer protection and the sustainability of Indonesia's digital financial ecosystem. Data from Indonesia Anti-Scam Centre (IASC) under the Financial Services Authority of Indonesia (OJK) recorded over 432,000 digital fraud reports between November 2024 and January 2026, with total losses reaching approximately IDR 9.1 trillion.

Representatives from government and industry associations affirmed their commitment to strengthen fraud prevention and reinforce the anti-scam governance ecosystem in the Executive Policy Collaborative Forum on Handling Digital Fraud and Scams held by ADIGSI

In response, AdaKami, a licensed fintech lending platform by OJK, continues to strengthen its fraud risk management framework through enhanced technology capabilities, ongoing user education, and collaborations with stakeholders.

This was reflected at the Executive Policy Collaborative Forum on Handling Digital Fraud and Scams, organized by The Indonesian Digitalization and Cybersecurity Association (ADIGSI) which brought together regulators, cybersecurity authorities, and industry associations including IASC OJK, the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), the Indonesia Fintech Lending Association (AFPI), and the Indonesia Fintech Association (AFTECH). The forum underscored the importance of coordinated efforts to strengthen fraud prevention and reinforce the anti-scam governance ecosystem.

Alongside industry and regulatory stakeholders, AdaKami reiterated its commitment and efforts to strengthen fraud prevention, by integrating technology, education, and collaboration as core pillars of consumer protection.

"Fraud and digital scams have evolved into a systemic challenge that requires coordinated action across regulators, industry, and stakeholders," said Hudiyanto, Head of Secretariat of IASC OJK.

Karissa Sjawaldy, Chief of Public Affairs AdaKami, added: "AdaKami remains committed to strengthening consumer protection by enhancing technology-driven security systems, reinforcing user education, and maintaining close collaboration with regulators and industry partners."

AdaKami continues to strengthen its security infrastructure through technology advancement, including AI, machine learning, and big data, to protect users on the platform and mitigate cyber threats. Concurrently, AdaKami recognizes the importance of user awareness in reducing fraud risks. Through ongoing educational initiatives such as the #SelaluWaspada campaign, AdaKami educates users to stay vigilant against evolving fraud schemes, including safeguarding personal information, recognizing common fraud tactics, and engaging only through official verified channels.

AdaKami remains focused on strengthening risk management, enhancing consumer trust, and supporting a more resilient digital financial ecosystem in Indonesia.

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About AdaKami

Established in 2018, AdaKami is a licensed fintech lending platform in Indonesia, operated by PT Pembiayaan Digital Indonesia and supervised by OJK. AdaKami provides accessible financing through technology-driven, fast, and reliable services, bridging the gap between traditional financial institutions and underserved communities. More information: www.adakami.id

SOURCE AdaKami