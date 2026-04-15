Addepar Establishes Singapore as Asia-Pacific Hub

The move underscores Addepar's continued global expansion and long-term strategic investment in the region

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar, a global data and AI platform for investment professionals, today announced the opening of its Singapore office, establishing the city-state as its Asia-Pacific (APAC) hub and reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the region.

Located in Singapore's financial and technology district at Marina Bay Financial Centre, the new office enables the company to deepen client support, expand its regional footprint, and continue building products tailored to the needs of APAC investment professionals. It also reinforces Addepar's confidence in Singapore as a central hub for its APAC operations, bringing research and development and go-to-market teams closer to clients.

Addepar has supported clients across APAC since 2019, with its regional client base growing over 130% in the past two years. The new office formalises its presence and supports the company's continued expansion across key wealth markets.

"Singapore is a leading global financial centre and a gateway to Asia-Pacific's fast-growing investment ecosystem, with a strong focus on innovation and talent," said Eric Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of Addepar. "Establishing our APAC hub here reflects our commitment to the region and positions us to better deliver the global infrastructure and data-driven insights investment professionals need to operate at scale and make more informed decisions."

The expansion builds on a foundation of longstanding local partnerships. EDBI, arm of SG Growth Capital, the investment platform of EDB and Enterprise Singapore, invested in Addepar's 2025 Series G financing round, reflecting shared conviction in Addepar's global strategy.

"We are pleased to support Addepar as it establishes its Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore, including a Centre of Excellence and product engineering capabilities. This furthers Singapore's standing as a trusted base for innovation in wealth and asset management, and we see strong opportunities for Addepar to contribute to the growth of Singapore's financial ecosystem," said Charmaine Kng, Partner at EDBI.

Today, more than 1,400 firms in approximately 60 countries use Addepar to manage and advise on US$9 trillion in assets. The new Singapore hub further strengthens Addepar's ability to serve clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific — enabling investment professionals worldwide to make decisions with greater clarity and confidence.

About Addepar

Addepar is a global data and AI platform empowering investment professionals to turn complex financial information into actionable intelligence. Addepar unifies portfolio, market and client data in a total portfolio view and delivers AI-powered insights within investment and client workflows. More than 1,400 firms in 60 countries use Addepar to manage and advise on $9 trillion in assets. Its open platform integrates with nearly 650 software, data and consulting partners to power end-to-end investment operations across firms of all sizes and complexity. Addepar supports clients worldwide with offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, London, Edinburgh, Pune, Dubai, Geneva, São Paulo and Singapore.

About SG Growth Capital

SG Growth Capital is the strategic investment platform of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Enterprise Singapore. Through our investment arms, EDBI and SEEDS, we support global leaders and local startups to drive innovation from Singapore.

SOURCE Addepar