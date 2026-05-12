Advantech Showcases AIoT-Driven Warehousing, Logistics and Port Solutions at CeMAT Southeast Asia 2026

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Advantech Singapore

12 May, 2026, 15:15 CST

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a leading global provider of intelligent systems and edge computing solutions, is excited to announce its participation in CeMAT Southeast Asia 2026, a premier warehousing, logistics and intralogistics exhibition, held at Singapore EXPO from 12 to 14 May 2026 at Hall 3, Booth #H1.

Advantech will showcase its AIoT-driven solutions for intelligent warehousing, logistics and port operations, highlighting how edge intelligence, AI-enabled sensing and ecosystem collaboration are enabling safer, more efficient and connected supply chain operations. The solutions are designed to support warehouse automation, logistics optimization and port digitalization through scalable industrial edge computing and real-time data intelligence.

Key applications include autonomous material handling, fleet and asset visibility, edge AI analytics and real-time operational monitoring, helping organizations improve efficiency, safety and decision-making across logistics environments.

In collaboration with Soda Vision, Advantech will demonstrate a Portable AI Vision System designed for warehouse and logistics operations. The solution enables AI-powered workflow inspection, barcode and OCR verification, data logging for High Mix Low Volume manufacturing and improved operational accuracy.

Advantech will also showcase the Ouster Gemini LiDAR detection platform together with Ouster. The system combines 3D digital LiDAR sensors with AI perception software to deliver real-time detection, classification and tracking of people and vehicles. Optimized for Advantech GPU-enabled platforms such as TREK-50N and TREK-60N, it provides reliable situational awareness and safety performance in complex environments, including low-light and outdoor conditions.

Through open ecosystem collaboration and scalable AIoT technologies, Advantech continues to enable intelligent, connected and resilient logistics operations from warehouse to port.

SOURCE Advantech Singapore

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