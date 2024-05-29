AECOM turns 'vision to reality' at Asia Pacific Rail 2024

BANGKOK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, proudly participates as a Gold Sponsor at the Asia Pacific Rail 2024 (the conference) in Bangkok, Thailand. This premier industry event, held at BITEC, Bangkok from May 29-30, 2024, is a convergence of the latest advancements and innovations in the rail industry.

AECOM participates as a Gold Sponsor at Asia Pacific Rail 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, driving positive change through our innovative, world-class rail solutions. AECOM’s latest major Asia rail projects include the Bangkok Purple Line in Thailand, the Shatin to Central Link in Hong Kong, the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Lines in Malaysia, and the Thomson East Coast Line Stage 3 in Singapore (From top to bottom).

At the forefront of our presence this year is AECOM's "From Vision to Reality: A New High-Speed Rail Playbook", a report which draws from our 30-year high-speed rail (HSR) expertise, incorporating the results of an industry research conducted with over 100 senior decision-makers involved in HSR projects worldwide. The playbook explores industry trends and best practices for successful HSR delivery. Read the playbook here.

We will also be sharing insights from our regional and global experience in rail project delivery at the conference. John Barker, Director of Global Transit – Major Projects and High Speed Rail, will discuss global best practices in HSR delivery and unveil pivotal insights from our industry survey. Chris Lee, Executive Director of Railway Transportation for Malaysia, and Yeap BH, Technical Director of Civil for Singapore, will share their expertise on digital adoption in collaborative regional metro delivery while Perran Coak, Executive Director of Railway Transportation for Hong Kong, will lead a panel discussion among industry experts on sustainable rail initiatives.

"We are proud to be part of Asia Pacific Rail 2024, and to engage and contribute to important discussions to advance the rail sector in the region, particularly in areas such as sustainability and digital innovations. This reaffirms our commitment to driving positive change in the rail sector through our expertise and experience," said Ian Chung, chief executive of AECOM's Asia region.

"As Asia is the most dynamic rail market globally, we are establishing new standards for delivering sustainable, safe, inclusive, innovative and reliable rail systems in the region. From Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta to Singapore, Hong Kong and Taipei, our major rail projects alleviate traffic congestion, attract tourism, and stimulate economic growth."

Besides the conference sessions, we will showcase our experience in developing transit and intercity rail projects from concept through operation with our booth display, located at C21. Our showcase will highlight our experience spanning all types of mass transit systems, including high-speed rail, light rail transit, and commuter rail, as well as transit-oriented development (TOD) including station design. Our latest major Asia rail projects that will be featured include the Shatin to Central Link in Hong Kong, the Bangkok Purple Line in Thailand, the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Lines in Malaysia, and the Thomson East Coast Line Stage 3 in Singapore.

AECOM is a leader in the transport infrastructure sector in Asia and worldwide. As a testament to our leading position in the transport and rail sectors globally, AECOM ranks first in both the Transportation and Mass Transit & Rail categories in the Engineering News-Record latest editions and has been number one in the Transportation for over a decade. In Asia, we have a Metro Hub in Malaysia, operating as a regional centre of excellence for rail alongside the multi-discipline transportation teams in Hong Kong and Singapore, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle.

Learn more of our presence at the conference here.

For more information about AECOM's rail capabilities and how we create sustainable legacies, please visit Delivering a better world through rail.

