AGIBOT and Longcheer Technology Achieve World's First Embodied AI Deployment in Consumer Electronics Precision Manufacturing Mass-Production Line

NANCHANG, China, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, today announced the successful deployment of its AGIBOT G2 robots into a live consumer electronic precision manufacturing environment operated by Longcheer Technology, a global leader in smart device ODM manufacturing. The project marks the world's first large-scale industrial implementation of embodied AI systems within core production workflows in consumer electronics manufacturing.

AGIBOT G2 robots work on Longcheer's tablet production lines (PRNewsfoto/AGIBOT) AGIBOT G2 robots work on Longcheer's tablet production lines (PRNewsfoto/AGIBOT)

Multiple AGIBOT G2 robots have been officially integrated into Longcheer's tablet production lines, working alongside human operators in real manufacturing environments. The achievement signals a transition of embodied AI from laboratory demonstration to stable, scalable industrial deployment.

"2026 marks the beginning of large-scale deployment for embodied intelligence," said Dr. Yao Maoqing, Partner, Senior Vice President, President of Embodied Business Unit at AGIBOT. "This project demonstrates that embodied AI is no longer experimental. It is a practical, production-ready capability that can operate reliably under real industrial conditions and deliver measurable economic value."

"This deployment represents more than a technical milestone, it marks the first real-world validation of embodied AI in consumer electronics precision manufacturing," said Li Long, General Manager of Longcheer's Robotics Division. "Working closely with AGIBOT, we accelerated the path from innovation to production. In just four months, the AGIBOT G2 was integrated into Longcheer's mass production line, delivering stable, continuous operation and meeting all key targets. This milestone highlights a scalable path forward for embodied AI in manufacturing."

From Pilot to Real-World Deployment

The consumer electronics manufacturing sector has long faced structural challenges, including rigid production lines, lengthy reconfiguration cycles, and difficulty adapting to fluctuating demand. As product lifecycles shorten and multi-model, small-batch production becomes the norm, traditional automation systems, often costly and inflexible, struggle to keep pace.

The joint AGIBOT–Longcheer initiative introduces embodied intelligence as a fundamentally new approach to manufacturing flexibility. By combining general-purpose robotics with AI-driven perception and decision-making, the solution enables rapid adaptation to dynamic production requirements without extensive hardware reconfiguration.

Within Longcheer's production environment, the AGIBOT G2 robots are primarily deployed at MMIT (Multimedia Integrated Testing) stations, performing precision loading and unloading tasks. Operating on high-speed assembly lines, the robots autonomously pick up tablets, navigate complex factory layouts, place devices into testing fixtures with millimeter-level accuracy, and sort finished or defective units accordingly.

Unlike conventional industrial automation, the system requires no custom tooling and supports mixed-model production, enabling faster changeovers and significantly reducing downtime.

Proven Performance at Industrial Scale

The deployment has demonstrated strong, quantifiable performance across key industrial metrics:

Throughput : Up to 310 units per hour (UPH)

: Up to 310 units per hour (UPH) Cycle Time : approximately 19–20 seconds per operation

: approximately 19–20 seconds per operation Success Rate : Over 99.9% in continuous operation

: Over 99.9% in continuous operation Deployment Time : Production line integration completed within 36 hours

: Production line integration completed within 36 hours Production Output : Approximately 3,000 units per shift

: Approximately 3,000 units per shift Operational Stability: Supports 24/7 autonomous operation with minimal human intervention, over 140 hours of cumulative continuous operation, with downtime loss below 4%

A single AGIBOT G2 robot can replace multiple manual processes while maintaining consistent output, enabling manufacturers to balance efficiency, cost, and flexibility in a unified system.

Enabling Reliable, Scalable Deployment

The system's performance is enabled by AGIBOT's embodied AI approach, which allows robots to be deployed quickly, adapt to changing production conditions, and operate reliably in high-speed manufacturing environments.

By combining simulation-based validation, RL, and on-device intelligence, the system minimizes setup time, reduces the need for manual adjustments, and ensures stable performance in continuous production.

With multiple units already in operation, AGIBOT plans to expand deployment to 100 robots by Q3 2026, while accelerating adoption across industries including automotive, semiconductors, and energy.

The milestone marks a broader shift in manufacturing, from rigid, hardware-defined automation toward flexible, software-driven intelligent systems powered by embodied AI.

For more information, please visit AGIBOT at AGIBOT.com and follow AGIBOT on:

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About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of the robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence - "1 Robotic Body, 3 Intelligence" - AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios. In March 2026, AGIBOT announced the rollout of its 10,000th robot, marking a major milestone in large-scale production and deployment.

About Longcheer Technology

Longcheer Technology is a technology enterprise focused on intelligent products, upholding the core values of "customer-centric, contributor-oriented and long-termism" and growing alongside the world's leading consumer electronics brands and technology companies. It has built a full-category product portfolio covering smartphones, AI PCs, automotive electronics, tablets, smart wearables and more, providing end-to-end services from product definition, R&D design to intelligent manufacturing. With seven R&D centers in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Huizhou and other cities as well as four major manufacturing hubs in Huizhou, Nanchang, Vietnam and India, the company has established a global operational network and delivery system to support large-scale and agile global delivery. Going forward, Longcheer will adhere to its "1+2+X" product strategy, commit to technological and product innovation, accelerate intelligent transformation, deliver high-quality services to global top-tier clients and create greater value for society.

SOURCE AGIBOT