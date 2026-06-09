AGIBOT Brings APC 2026 to Indonesia, Accelerating Local Deployment of Embodied AI

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a global leader in embodied AI and robotics, hosted AGIBOT Partner Conference 2026 in Indonesia (APC 2026 Indonesia) in Jakarta, together with its local strategic partner Denka Pratama Indonesia. The event marked an important step in AGIBOT's long-term local engagement in Indonesia and its continued efforts to build a collaborative embodied AI ecosystem across Asia-Pacific.

AGIBOT Successfully Hold APC 2026 Indonesia AGIBOT Launched AGIRAAS Robot Services in Indonesia

APC 2026 Indonesia brought together approximately 300 guests from across the local technology, business, and partner ecosystem to discuss the practical deployment of embodied AI and humanoid robotics in Indonesian industries. APC 2026 Indonesia focused on how embodied AI and humanoid robotics can support automation, service innovation, and productivity growth across local industrial and commercial scenarios.

"We sincerely thank the Denka team for their full support and trust," said Abel Deng, President of the Middle East and Asia Pacific Region at AGIBOT, "Today is an important industrial milestone. AGIBOT is bringing embodied AI into a deployment-ready stage in Indonesia, enabling robots not only to move like humans, but to work like humans and become a new form of productivity. At the same time, we are introducing the RaaS (Robot as a Service) leasing model to the Indonesian market, lowering the barrier for customers and accelerating the large-scale adoption of embodied AI across various industries."

Mr. Ching, Founder of Denka Pratama Indonesia, stated at the conference: "AGIBOT is a company that is truly turning embodied AI into productivity. With years of deep presence in Indonesia, we have an extensive ecosystem partner network and local operational capabilities. AGIBOT's technological strength and product philosophy, combined with Denka's local resources, will bring unprecedented opportunities for us to jointly explore the Indonesian market."

At the conference, AGIBOT introduced its pioneering XYZ Curve for embodied AI industry development as well as seven productivity scenarios for robot deployment. AGIBOT and Denka will jointly roll out optimized product portfolios and scenario-specific solutions to help Indonesian enterprises achieve intelligent upgrades and productivity gains.

Through APC 2026 Indonesia, AGIBOT further demonstrated its commitment to working with local partners to build a sustainable robotics ecosystem, support localized deployment, and accelerate the adoption of embodied AI in real industrial and service scenarios.

For more information, please visit the AGIBOT website at AGIBOT.com, and follow AGIBOT on:

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About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is an Embodied AI foundation model company developing both the intelligence layer and the corresponding robotic embodiments needed to bring general intelligence into the physical world. AGIBOT's "Three Intelligences in One" architecture integrates Locomotion Intelligence, Interaction Intelligence, and Manipulation Intelligence into a unified embodied system.

About Denka Pratama Indonesia

Denka Pratama Indonesia is a leading technology ecosystem service provider in Indonesia, with a nationwide partner network and strong local service capabilities. It is dedicated to transforming Embedded AI technologies into actionable productivity solutions.

SOURCE AGIBOT