AGIBOT Partners with Cerebrotech to bring robotics solutions to the Philippines

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT today announced a strategic partnership with Cerebrotech Inc., marking its expansion into the Philippines market through a local collaboration.

Based in Metro Manila. Cerebrotech is a technology distribution and solutions provider with experience supporting enterprise clients across the Philippines. Through this partnership, AGIBOT will leverage its robotics platforms to support the adoption of embodied AI technologies in the region.

AGIBOT signs strategic cooperation agreement with Cerebrotech

"Expanding into the Philippines markets marks a major milestone in our Asia Pacific growth," said Abel Deng, President of Middle East and Asia Pacific region of AGIBOT. "Cerebrotech's understanding of the local market makes them a strong partner as we explore practical ways to bring robotics into real-world business enviroments."

"We are excited to work with AGIBOT to introduce advanced automation solutions to enterprises in the Philippines," said Michael Jones L. Sia, Co-founder of Cerebrotech. "By exploring flexible deployment models, including leasing, we hope to lower adoption barriers and support digital transformation across sectors such as manufacturing and logistics."

Under the initial phase of collaboration, Cerebrotech will serve as AGIBOT's first local partner in the Philippines, launching a robot leasing business to make advanced robotics more accessible to local enterprises.

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About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of the robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence — "1 Robotic Body, 3 Intelligence" — AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios. In March 2026, AGIBOT announced the rollout of its 10,000th robot, marking a major milestone in large-scale production and deployment.

Media Contacts:

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AGIBOT

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SOURCE AGIBOT