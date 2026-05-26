AGIBOT Showcases Humanoid Robotics at GSMA Digital Nation Summit Hanoi 2026

HANOI, Vietnam, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a global leading AI Robotic company, announces its participation in the GSMA Digital Nation Summit Hanoi 2026, the premier gathering of industry leaders, investors, and policymakers shaping Vietnam's digital future. AGIBOT's presence at the summit, represents an important step of its expansion in Vietnam and the broader Asia Pacific market.

Vietnam is prioritizing artificial intelligence as a key driver of its digital economy, which is expected to account for a substantial share of GDP by 2030. AGIBOT's products and solutions are ideally suited to accelerate the digital transformation by addressing critical needs across key sectors. These include loading and unloading on production lines and industrial material handling in manufacturing; logistics sorting, guided tours, shopping assistance, and wayfinding in retail and hospitality; education and research; security patrol and inspection; and commercial and industrial cleaning. These represent the commercial scenarios and productivity solutions that AGIBOT robots deliver.

"We are introducing advanced embodied AI productivity solutions to Vietnam," said Abel Deng, President of the Middle East and Asia Pacific Region at AGIBOT. "As Vietnam accelerates its transformation into a leading digital economy, embodied AI represents a critical new layer — turning digital intelligence into real-world physical productivity. Our vision is to unlock a new era of productivity, where robots seamlessly integrate into factories, commercial spaces, and everyday life, augmenting human capability and driving sustainable growth. "

Beyond its presence at the summit, AGIBOT is actively building a local ecosystem of partners and value-added services to support Vietnam's industries with training, maintenance, and continuous innovation. By combining cutting-edge robotics with deep local collaboration, AGIBOT is committed to being a trusted, long-term partner in Vietnam's journey to become a regional leader in digital transformation and economic growth.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is an Embodied AI foundation model company developing both the intelligence layer and the corresponding robotic embodiments needed to bring general intelligence into the physical world. AGIBOT's "Three Intelligences in One" architecture integrates Locomotion Intelligence, Interaction Intelligence, and Manipulation Intelligence into a unified embodied system. Its portfolio spans humanoid robots, quadrupeds, dexterous systems, and commercial cleaning solutions. In March 2026, AGIBOT announced that its 10,000th robot had rolled off the production line.

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SOURCE AGIBOT