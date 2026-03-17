Agoda and Gangwon State Join Hands to Elevate Gangwon into a Premier Global Travel Destination

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda and South Korea's Gangwon State have launched a strategic partnership aimed at transforming Gangwon into a leading international travel destination.

Gangwon Governor Kim Jin-tae and Agoda CCO Damien Pfirsch (center) celebrate the partnership with representatives of Gangwon and Agoda.

The two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) took effect today during a meeting between Gangwon Governor Kim Jin-tae and Agoda Chief Commercial Officer Damien Pfirsch in Wonju. Leveraging Agoda's global tourism insights and marketing expertise, Agoda will support the region's destination marketing initiatives and explore data-driven promotion opportunities to strengthen the local tourism industry.

Gangwon State is a year-round destination for nature lovers and culture seekers. In winter, ski resorts and snow festivals draw visitors; in summer, cool mountain retreats and riverside activities provide relief from the heat. With fresh seafood, mountain herbs, artisanal markets and cultural sites that reflect Korea's rural heritage, plus convenient links to Seoul and a growing range of boutique hotels, Gangwon is an accessible and authentic choice for active holidays and relaxed getaways.

Gangwon Governor Kim Jin-tae of Gangwon: "By connecting the private sector's global capabilities with Gangwon's tourism assets, I expect this partnership with Agoda to further strengthen Gangwon's tourism competitiveness. We will continue to support public–private cooperation projects to advance the region's tourism industry."

Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Gangwon State offers tourists from around the globe remarkable variety across all seasons – from world-class ski resorts in Pyeongchang to national parks and beaches - and there is a great deal of potential to unlock. Through our work together, Agoda will showcase Gangwon's year-round appeal to international travelers. The partnership goes beyond a promotional push — we aim to be a knowledge partner that helps boost the region's competitiveness and attractiveness over the long term."

South Korea is one of Agoda's key markets and remains important to the company as it continues to invest and innovate to the benefit of travelers and partners in the country. This is evident in deeply localized offerings such as 24/7 Korean-language customer care, an extensive motel selection, integration with Naver Maps, local payment methods like Kakao Pay, and Agoda commercials tailored to Korean travelers. Together with Gangwon, these efforts will showcase the best of Korea to the world while delivering great prices and a seamless booking experience for visitors.

SOURCE Agoda