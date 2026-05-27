Agoda and Philippines Department of Tourism announce strategic partnership to promote and elevate tourism

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda and the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) announced a strategic partnership to promote Philippine tourism, while advance workforce development, strengthen sustainable tourism practices, and enable data‑driven policy and marketing collaboration.

An Agoji holding a smartphone displaying the Agoda app, with the Agoda and Philippines Department of Tourism logos above a tropical beach backdrop

Under this partnership, Agoda and DOT will primarily run joint marketing initiatives to promote travel to the Philippines. The collaboration extends to training programs and workshops on topics like digital transformation, service excellence, and industry best practices. Agoda and DOT will also support more sustainable tourism practices through awareness initiatives and knowledge‑sharing.

Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda: "Agoda is proud to partner with DOT to encourage inbound travel, collaborate on training and development programs, and support growth across the many incredible tourist destinations in the Philippines. By combining DOT's leadership with Agoda's expertise, we will entice more travelers to visit the Philippines while elevating the tourism industry as a whole."

The partnership also highlights the shared commitment between Agoda and the DOT to promote the Philippines as a welcoming, safe, and accessible destination for domestic and international travelers. Through Agoda's global network of accommodations, flights, and activities, and the DOT's destination management initiatives, the joint partnership aim is to deliver practical benefits to tourism businesses, empower tourism professionals, and enhance traveler confidence.

With its extensive network of accommodation, flights, and activities, Agoda offers value-driven experiences to anyone traveling to the Philippines. For more information, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda app.

SOURCE Agoda